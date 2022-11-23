Cast of Love Actually to reunite for 20th anniversary special
The stars of the festive film are reuniting to talk about the continuing success of Love Actually 20 years on
The cast of Christmas favourite Love Actually are set to reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary.
Hugh Grant, Dame Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will come together to reflect on what made the iconic movie so special.
In a sneak-peek snippet of an interview with Emma Thompson, the actress reveals what it was like watching for the first time.
“Hugh came up behind me as we were walking out and said ‘is that the most psychotic thing we’ve ever been in?'”
Grant – who plays the beloved character of the Prime Minister in the film – says he thought he would “hate” performing the dance scene.
“But I will give myself the credit of having the secretary catch me,” he says.
In another clip, director Richard Curtis tells Diane Sawyer: “I do think that the way to think about life is that every day has the potential just to be gorgeous.”
The special episode The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, will air on ABC next week.
Now, more than ever, we all need some love…actually.— 20/20 (@ABC2020) November 22, 2022
"The Laughter & Secrets of 'Love Actually,' 20 Years Later: A @DianeSawyer Special" premieres Tuesday, Nov. 29th at 8/7c on @ABC. Stream later on @Hulu. https://t.co/ZGewRPfd2o pic.twitter.com/aDUYk4gAJR
Bill Nighy (72), who plays Scrooge-like pop star Billy Mack, recently told ITV’s This Morning that twenty years later, he is still best known for the role.
"If I get an obituary, that will be on it,” he laughed, reflecting on his iconic line:
“Hiya kids. Here is an important message from your Uncle Bill. Don’t buy drugs. Become a pop star, and they give you them for free!”
"Kids used to run after me in my district, shouting that line.”
The star told presenters he will “never be sick of people talking about Love Actually.
“It was a big and important thing for me and changed the way I went to work. I’ll never get bored talking about it.
“People have used it for all sorts of purposes to get through dark times… there’s nowhere in the world where people don’t watch it on a regular basis, every Christmas.”
