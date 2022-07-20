Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson shoots latest major film in park on Dublin’s northside

Eve is currently filming new new flick, Flora and Son, with American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Eve Hewson on the set of Flora and Son

EVE Hewson may be an international star who has made her name on the global stage – but once again she is filming in her hometown of Dublin.

Fresh from shooting last November in the capital Sharon Horgan’s new Irish based TV series Emerald, which also Sarah Greene and Eva Birthistle, Bono’s daughter is back filming here.

Our picture shows her taking part in the John Carney directed flick Flora and Son, in which she stars alongside American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The 31-yea-old wore white trainers, black trousers and brown top with several cutouts, having earlier worn a green coat over her garments.

She later changed into a casual outfit of a black hoodie and grey jogging bottoms.

Eve put her leg on a bench in Griffith Park on the city’s northside as she filmed her scene.

Her new film comes after the actress recently previously revealed she used to prank call Justin Timberlake when she was a teenager after borrowing her father Bono's star-studded address book.

Eve’s forthcoming series Emerald sees all four Irish actresses play roles as the Garvey sisters in the series, which is due to stream on Apple TV.

Eve Hewson

Among its writing team includes Ross O’Carroll-Kelly creator Paul Howard, while Brendan Gleeson is also believed to be taking part in the series.

Horgan said she was keen to film at the Forty Foot, famous for bathing on Dublin’s southside, “because of the history of the place … We knew it couldn’t be closed down, because it belongs to the public, so we thought, Let’s take our chances. But you forget that your footprint is rather wide and it’s very difficult to hide.”

Based on Clan, a Belgian series, it is the first result of Horgan’s deal with the American streaming service, which she signed in 2019.

That deal happened after her huge success with Catastrophe, which she starred in and wrote with Rob Delaney.

Eve recently starred in the Netflix psychological series Behind Her Eyes, while her most high profile work here was filming This Must Be The Place, which also starred Sean Penn and was released in 2011.