Belfast students live it up at film festival in Los Angeles

A GROUP of Northern Ireland students got the trip of a lifetime when they were whisked off to Los Angeles for a film festival gala showcase.

Non-profit Organisation Cinemagic marked its return to L.A. as they celebrated youth filmmakers at the Cinemagic Film and Television Festival Gala Showcase

The award-winning Belfast-based festival for young people embarked on a week of providing inspiring and motivational learning experiences in film, television, broadcasting, musical theatre, and much more.

This week they brought together youths from 40 different Belfast and Los Angeles schools to celebrate creativity.

Cinemagic held its 2023 Gala Showcase at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica in Los Angeles to mark their program growth and put them in touch with top talent and executives in the film and television industry.

Cinemagic CEO Joan Burney Keatings MBE said: “We are so thankful to our incredible sponsors and partners in supporting us to provide inspiring talks, tours, and masterclasses with top talent in film and television production in the heart of moviemaking in LA from 23rd to 28th June. We look forward to showcasing Cinemagic as a global player in the creative industries and celebrating Northern Ireland’s success stories internationally.

Celebrity guests that came to support Cinemagic’s efforts included Jerri Ryan (Star Trek), CJ Franco (FBoy Island), Lynne Curtin (Real Housewives of OC), Benjamin Onyango (God’s Not Dead), Amber Friendly (The Morning Show), amongst others including Maxwell Canfield (Grease 2) and wife Juliet Mills.

Cinemagic partnered with IGNITE in Belfast and LA-based youth filmmaking non-profit Film2Future to give these young creatives a one-of-a-kind experience.

The week included visits with guest speakers in production and storytelling, such as the producers of The Late Late Show with James Cordon and the Rachael Ray Show.

The students also embarked on special studio lot tours where they could catch a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes magic.

Sponsored by Fairmont Hotels, Northern Irish Connections, NI Bureau and Aer Lingus, the Cinemagic 2023 Showcase welcomed celebrities, politicians, film executives, and so on to network with these students and show them the possibilities if they continue to persevere in their creative endeavours.

This a significant opportunity for all students, especially those from Belfast’s IGNITE program who were also celebrating their graduation.

The head of Northern Ireland Connections, Moira Loughran, expressed similar hopes. Moira adds, “[we are] Delighted to be partnering with Cinemagic as a sponsor of the Los Angeles Gala as we see it as a fantastic opportunity to be able to help and showcase the immense talent of our young people from Northern Ireland.”

The event also included a silent auction that included items from those with the same attitude as Cinemagic, such as The LA Dodgers, who were more than happy to provide an authentic autographed jersey by Mookie Betts.

To celebrate the end of the event, gift bags were handed out to attendees filled with products from more supportive companies, including Bug Bite Thing, The LA Dodgers and Gaviña Gourmet Coffee.

Director of Corporate Services at George Best Belfast City Airport, Michelle Hatfield, explained “What an absolutely incredible week it has been for the students who have made the trip to LA.“IGNITE, our youth leadership programme, is focused on inspiring the next generation to aim high and achieve greater and what could be more aspirational than this one-in-a-lifetime event in the city of dreams. It has truly been an honour to be part of it.

Cinemagic International Film and Television Festival for Young People is an award-winning charity that has been educating, inspiring, and motivating young people for the last three decades. Cinemagic offers young people the opportunity to develop real skills, explore opportunities, and reaffirm their passions and ambitions.

As the largest film and television festival designed for and by young people in the UK and Ireland, around 40,000 young people (aged 4-25) participate in Cinemagic events in Belfast, Dublin, London, New York, and Los Angeles each year. Since its establishment, Cinemagic has engaged with almost 1 million young people. Their film production projects have received international acclaim for their ambition, quality, and reach.

Cinemagic has patrons that share in its ethos, such as Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan, Saoirse Ronan, Colin Farrell, Suranne Jones, Paula Malcomson, Julian Fellowes, Hayley Mills, Saoirse Monica Jackson and David Puttnam.

Cinemagic Festival Belfast is funded by the Department of Communities through Northern Ireland Screen.