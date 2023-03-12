Barry Keoghan drops into Irish bar in LA ahead of big Oscars night
O’Brien’s bar in Santa Monica is where the sister of Barry’s Scottish girlfriend Alyson Sandro worked for several years
Barry Keoghan took time out in the lead up to the Oscars to check out an Irish bar and a Conor McGregor mural in Los Angeles.
O’Brien’s bar in Santa Monica is where the sister of Barry’s Scottish girlfriend Alyson Sandro worked for several years.
And while attending the 95th Academy Awards the excited couple left their bouncing baby boy Brando in the capable hands of Alyson’s sister Michelle, who used work in O’Brien’s.
Michelle’s son Lochlann hung out with Barry and the pair posed for a picture at a McGregor mural at the side of the pub.
Read more
Barry (30) is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin.
“Barry is a funny little lad and was in great form,” owner Willie O’Sullivan told us.
“He came in for lunch and told me he’d be back in again in a few weeks as he’ll be in LA shooting a film.”
Willie, who is from Mayfield, Cork city, has been in LA for 36 years and has owned O’Brien’s for 28 years.
“We’ve had lots of celebrity customers, the likes of Nicole Kidman and Ed O’Brien, who’s a friend of mine,” he explains.
“Russell Crowe used be a regular and about 28 years ago my manager punched him in the face after they had a fight. My manager was in a band called Gaelic Storm and they released a song ‘The Night I Punched Russell Crowe, which went to the top of the charts.”
Today's Headlines
bang-to-rights | Gang boss Barry Young snared by 16,000 Whatsapp messages
the late show | Here’s all you need to know about the Oscars if you’re staying up tonight
big bust | Man and woman (30s) arrested after gardai seize €450k in cannabis and cash in Dublin
standing taller | Sex abuser Martin Doyle’s wife and daughter tell their survival story to help others
'lucky' | Two held over race attack on ex-Dublin mayor Nial Ring and his son
'great form' | Barry Keoghan drops into Irish bar in LA ahead of big Oscars night
sent down | Five more members of gang led by Romanian crime boss jailed over Meath murder
mistake of the day | Gary Lineker crisis deepens as John Aldridge compares BBC to Putin’s Russia
Exclusive Jamie Harris Interview
FUR GOD'S SAKE | School hit by bizarre claims students that ‘identifying as cats’ refused to use toilets