Barry Keoghan drops into Irish bar in LA ahead of big Oscars night

Barry Keoghan took time out in the lead up to the Oscars to check out an Irish bar and a Conor McGregor mural in Los Angeles.

O’Brien’s bar in Santa Monica is where the sister of Barry’s Scottish girlfriend Alyson Sandro worked for several years.

And while attending the 95th Academy Awards the excited couple left their bouncing baby boy Brando in the capable hands of Alyson’s sister Michelle, who used work in O’Brien’s.

Michelle’s son Lochlann hung out with Barry and the pair posed for a picture at a McGregor mural at the side of the pub.

Barry (30) is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

“Barry is a funny little lad and was in great form,” owner Willie O’Sullivan told us.

“He came in for lunch and told me he’d be back in again in a few weeks as he’ll be in LA shooting a film.”

Willie, who is from Mayfield, Cork city, has been in LA for 36 years and has owned O’Brien’s for 28 years.

“We’ve had lots of celebrity customers, the likes of Nicole Kidman and Ed O’Brien, who’s a friend of mine,” he explains.

“Russell Crowe used be a regular and about 28 years ago my manager punched him in the face after they had a fight. My manager was in a band called Gaelic Storm and they released a song ‘The Night I Punched Russell Crowe, which went to the top of the charts.”