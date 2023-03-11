‘Banshees’ star Kerry Condon was stalked by fan sending cupcakes

The 40-year-old Tipperary star, who has lived in Los Angeles for nearly 15 years, also spoke of the many who supported her along the way

The Banshees of Inisherin star told guests in the early hours of yesterday at the Irish-themed Oscar Wilde party in Los Angeles an amusing tale of an admirer of her performance in a series in which she regularly shed all her clothes.

“There was a fella stalking me [in New York] because I was in this HBO show, Rome, and no one on the job cared because he kept sending us cupcakes from his bakery,” she said.

The 40-year-old Tipperary star, who has lived in Los Angeles for nearly 15 years, also spoke of the many who supported her along the way, including director and scriptwriter Martin McDonagh, actress Dearbhla Molloy and Druid theatre co-founder Marie Mullen.

She said her experiences in America had helped her secure some great roles at home in Ireland, but she has stayed in America and “has happily been here ever since”.

“I still remember all those people who made an impact on my life and my career along the way, and I feel really lucky that we crossed paths,” she said.

Condon is nominated as Best Supporting Actress for her role as Siobhán Súilleabháin in the dark comedy that was filmed on Achill Island and Inishmore, one of the Aran islands.

She is due to bring her brother as her plus-one to tomorrow night’s 95th Academy Awards at which Ireland has a record 14 nominations.

Fresh off a Bafta Best Supporting Actress win, Condon was presented with her Oscar Wilde Award by Rhea Seehorn of Better Call Saul fame, who, she said, “so inspired me to the depth of my soul as an actor, and then I got to meet her, and she’s even better”. She called her “searingly honest in her performances”.

Eve Hewson was also honoured at the ceremony, receiving a special Wilde Card gong. Parents Bono and Ali were there to hear her jokingly rile her father “for building such a privileged life for me and my siblings that we’re almost impossible to like”.

She added with a laugh: “Thank God we’re not tall, or we would all be models – and everyone would really, really f**king hate us.”

Hewson thanked her father for his guidance and his wisdom and for teaching her what hard work looks like.

“And to my mom, for loving me so much that I feel like I can fly,” she added.

Hewson (31) said “the last time I got an award I was 11, and I was in the Girls’ Brigade, and it was for best hip hop dancer of the year”.

She thanked Sharon Horgan, who put her in the television series Bad Sisters, saying it made her “proud to be Irish and so, so, so proud to be an Irish woman. And so, so, so proud to be a baby alcoholic with emotional issues and murderous tendencies”.

She added: “I can’t tell you how many times someone has watched that show, and they tell me how similar I am to my character.”