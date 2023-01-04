Avengers star Jeremy Renner shares hospital update after horrific snow plow accident

The actor remains in a critical condition and is being kept in intensive care after he was run over by the 6,500kg machine on Sunday

Avengers star Jeremy Renner has posted a photo from his hospital bed adding he is too “messed up now to type” following his freak snow plow accident.

The actor remains in a critical condition and is being kept in intensive care after he was run over by the 6,500kg machine on Sunday.

Sharing a photo of himself lying battered and bruised in a hospital bed to his Instagram he wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words.

“I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner, who plays Hawkeye in several Marvel properties, was injured at his home on New Year’s Eve while trying to get rid of snow around his Nevada property.

According to US reports, Renner accidentally ran over one of his legs. The actor received immediate assistance from two of his neighbours, one of whom is a doctor who applied a tourniquet to his injured limb.

The 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital where he later underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.

Washoe county’s sheriff, Darin Balaam, said an investigation had found that Renner was struck by the plow while trying to free his car, which was being driven by a family member, from snow near his home.

“Mr Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully or Sno-Cat – an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds [6,500kg] — in an effort to get his vehicle moving,” Balaam said.

“After successfully towing his vehicle from its stuck location, Mr Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member. At this point, it was observed that the PistenBully started to roll.

“In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr Renner attempts to get in the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it is at this point that Mr Renner is run over by the PistenBully.”

It had been a “tragic accident”, Balaam added, saying the sheriff’s office was investigating a possible mechanical failure in the snow plow.

The northern Nevada region experienced heavy snowstorms over Christmas and new year, with more than 10,000 Washoe county residents losing power.