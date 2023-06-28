As Jennifer Lawrence’s new movie courts controversy we look at other on-screen age gap romances

Critics up in arms over older woman’s romance with teen in new movie... but Hollywood has been doing it for decades

Helen Hunt and Jack Nicholson together in As Good As It Gets

Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson were together in Lost In Translation

Roger Moore with Carol Bouquet in For Your Eyes Only

Jennifer Lawrence’s latest movie No Hard Feelings was released on Friday and has already courted controversy over the fact that its story hinges on a 32-year-old woman seducing a 19-year-old man.

Critics believe that if the relationship was reversed the movie wouldn’t have been made, but we are not so sure.

Hollywood has disregarded social norms and stereotypes for as long as they have been making movies. So an age gap between romantic leads is nothing new.

In fact, movie bosses frequently paired male leads with much younger women, and still do today.

The 13-year age gap in this comedy seems like nothing at all compared to some of the biggest (and borderline) creepiest storylines and plot twists in movie history.

Here we take a look at the some of the biggest and weirdest on-screen love interests.

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in Silver Linings Playbook

Silver Linings Playbook (15 years) Lawrence has been in this debate before but the last time around she was the younger romantic lead. In the 2012 movie Silver Linings Playbook J-Law played 22-year-old Tiffany who was eventually seduced by Bradley Cooper’s 37-year-old bipolar Pat Solitano.

What starts off innocently — where Pat convinces Tiffany to help win his wife back through a dance competition — turns romantic by the end.

Leo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in The Wolf Of Wall Street

Wolf of Wall Street (16 years)

The Wolf Of Wall Street was released in 2013 and is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, who defrauded investors in his company Stratton Oakmont. Olivia Wilde was interested in playing the love interest of DiCaprio’s Belfort in the film but was told she was too old for the role at 29.

Instead, Margot Robbie was cast as the young 20-something love interest to Belfort’s late 30s.

Helen Hunt and Jack Nicholson together in As Good As It Gets

As Good as it Gets (26 years)

In 1997’s As Good As It Gets, Jack Nicholson played a novelist with a number of drawbacks — he was homophobic and a perpetual curmudgeon. He also had crippling Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. He (kind of reluctantly) befriends Helen Hunt’s caring single-mother waitress character Carol.

The 25/30-year age gap chemistry between the characters was questioned a lot, but it didn’t stop the pair both picking up Oscars for their respective turns in front of the camera.

Indecent Proposal (26 years)

It was less unusual that there was controversy following the 1993 classic Indecent Proposal as the entire plot was hung on 50-year-old businessman John Gage (played by 56-year-old Robert Redford) paying late-20s Diana Murphy (played brilliantly by 30-year-old Demi Moore) for one night with her.

The moral dilemma was onscreen as well as off screen as Diana and her broke husband David (Woody Harrelson) weighed up the pros and cons of the sexy transaction.

Colin Firth and Emma Stone in Magic In The Moonlight

Magic In The Moonlight (28 years)

Magic In The Moonlight is a 2014 romantic comedy from the deeply problematic Woody Allen. That is all that really needs to be said to indicate there will be a massive and ridiculous age difference in the film, but this time it’s not between Allen and some young one.

Instead, it is between Colin Firth and Emma Stone. Now, we do acknowledge that Colin Firth is one of those timeless hunks that seems to get better with age but there were 28 years between the actors at the time of filming and the most conservative estimate for the onscreen age gap is 20 years.

Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson were together in Lost In Translation

Lost in Translation (34 years)

Yes, yes we know they don’t actually have sex but you can’t deny that Bill Murray’s Bob and Scarlett Johansson’s Charlotte aren’t intimate throughout the griping movie, even if there is no physical action.

Murray starred as a has-been American movie star in a midlife crisis who travels to Tokyo where he meets another displaced American, a recent college graduate played by Scarlett Johansson.

It’s undeniably creepy to see the pair with 30 years between them frolicking around Sofia Coppola’s version of Tokyo.

Zeta Jones and Sean Connery in Entrapment

Entrapment (39 years)

How completely unrealistic is it that one of the planet’s hottest women, Catherine Zeta-Jones, would actually fall for a wrinkly old man 30 years her senior? Oh wait!

Before she married Michael Douglas the Welsh bombshell appeared on screen opposite former Bond Sean Connery, who played an ageing thief. Their paths crossed and sparks flew in this espionage thriller which was more memorable for the odd age-gap chemistry as opposed to the actual script or plot.

Roger Moore with Carol Bouquet in For Your Eyes Only

For Your Eyes Only (30+ years)

Speaking of James Bond, while there was lots of abuse to hurl at the hugely successful series through the years, it was the Roger Moore years that caused the biggest stir due the protagonist’s apparent age.

He regularly bedded younger women; so much so that it was an expected narrative and side plot. But when Roger Moore’s Bond hooked up with Melina (played by baby-faced Carole Bouquet) the movie had to be kept in check.

Drew Barrymore and Tom Skerritt in Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy (40 years)

No one was shocked by the two characters hooking up in this 1992 cult thriller, as it did exactly what it said on the tin. Incredibly though, Drew Barrymore was just 17 when she filmed the racy movie opposite Tom Skerritt who was 58. Even if his character was a few years younger than his passport, it was still a creepy tryst as Barrymore’s character Ivy was a school pal’s adopted dad.