As Gary Oldman reveals he turned down Edward Scissorhands role we look at other famous A-list script snubs

This week Gary Oldman revealed that he turned down Edward Scissorhands after reading a few pages of the script before Johnny Depp went on to make the role one of the most iconic of all time.

That got us wondering about all the other major movie roles that were turned down for one reason or another. And some of them are shocking. We are not quite ready for a world where Alan Rickman isn’t Snape or Reese Witherspoon isn’t Elle Woods, but it was almost a reality…

Demi Moore's then husband Bruce Willis passed on the role taken by Patrick Swayze in Ghost

Bruce Willis in Ghost Willis and Demi Moore were a couple when they were both sent the script for the romantic drama — but only one of them ended up doing it. While Moore starred alongside Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg in the film, which became the highest-grossing film of 1990, Willis found the whole concept confusing and said ‘No’.

Christina Applegate in Legally Blonde There was no bend and snap for Christina Applegate because she turned down the iconic role of Elle Woods, the part that made Reese Witherspoon a massive star. Applegate was “scared of repeating” herself and said in 2015: “What a stupid move that was”.

Jack Nicholson turned down the role of Michael Corleone in The Godfather, but said Al Pacino was the perfect fit

Jack Nicholson in The Godfather Nicholson turned down Al Pacino’s part in The Godfather, saying, “Back then, I believed that Indians should play Indians and Italians should play Italians. There were a lot of actors who could have played Michael, myself included, but Al Pacino was Michael Corleone.”

Kathy Bates took on Bette Midler’s role in Misery

Bette Midler in Sister Act & Misery In a 2010 interview, Midler reflected on past career “mistakes,” including the time she passed on the role of Sister Mary Clarence in the iconic 1992 comedy. “I’ve made so many mistakes. There was Sister Act, which was written for me, but I said: ‘My fans don’t want to see me in a wimple.’ I don’t know where I got that from. Why would I say such a thing? So, Whoopi [Goldberg] did it instead, and, of course, she made a fortune.

“I also didn’t do Misery and Kathy Bates won an Oscar for it. That’s not to say I would have. It was so violent and I had no relation to it. I was afraid.”

Gywneth Paltrow said no to Kate Winslet’s role in Titanic

Gwyneth Paltrow in Titanic Kate Winslet became a household name for her star-making role in Titanic, but the part almost went to Gwyneth Paltrow. “I know that the story is that I turned it down,” Paltrow in 2015 interview. “Why the hell did I say no to that? And you know, you look at the big picture and think: There’s a universal lesson here.” PLOT TWIST…

Kate Winslet in Shakespeare in Love In a funny twist of fate, Winslet turned down the role of Viola in Shakespeare in Love — a role that won Gwyneth Paltrow the Oscar for best actress in 1999 — because she wanted to focus on independent films.

John Travolta could have been Forrest Gump instead of Tom Hanks

John Travolta in Forrest Gump John Travolta has openly admitted in several interviews that passing on the role of Forrest Gump was one of the biggest mistakes of his career. Can you imagine it?

Helen Mirren in Precious

This is just bizarre. Up until three days before filming, Dame Mirren was due to play the role associated with Mariah Carey.

Julia Roberts in the Blind Side

Reportedly Julia Roberts wasn’t interested in The Blind Side’s script and passed on the role of Anne Touhy, with the part going to Sandra Bullock, who later won an Oscar for her performance.

Sandra Bullock in Million Dollar Baby Bullock was originally attached to Million Dollar Baby, but the role of Maggie ultimately went to Hillary Swank due to Miss Congeniality 2–related scheduling conflicts.

Matt Damon in Avatar OK, so he wanted the role and saw its potential. Plus we can totally see him playing Jake Sully in Avatar. But unfortunately for Damon, the filming The Bourne Ultimatum prevented him from taking on Avatar which in turn he claims lost him 10 percent of the movie’s profits (around €150m).

“I will go down in history,” Damon said in 2021, according to Deadline. “You will never meet an actor who turned down more money.”

Hugh Grant as Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter Hugh Grant was reportedly forced to turn down the role of the narcissistic Defense Against the Dark Arts professor Lockhart to film Two Weeks Notice with Sandra Bullock. Riddikulus!

Beyonce was supposed to play Lady Gaga’s character in A Star Is Born with Clint Eastwood

Beyoncé in A Star Is Born According to A Star Is Born producer Bill Gerber, the roles of Jack and Ally from the 2018 film starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were initially meant for Clint Eastwood and Beyoncé. “There was a moment where that was the best version of the movie and then all of a sudden, Beyoncé got pregnant. Do we wait?” Gerber told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was amazing about all this stuff. She always understood if we were going to take a different direction. And then Clint went off and did another movie.”

Tim Roth as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series It’s a good thing Tim Roth passed on playing Severus Snape because the Hogwarts professor was made to be played by Alan Rickman. Roth turned down the role to film Planet of the Apes and says: “Do I regret it? I don’t know if I ever think about things that way. If I had done it, everything would have changed. That’s the nature of the randomness of life. I think the better man for the job did the job.”