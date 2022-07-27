Amy Huberman teams up with Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson for new film

The duo were filming the scene as part of the John Carney-directed movie ‘Flora and Son’.

Amy Huberman dodged a lengthy commute to work yesterday as she filmed scenes with Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson in a house just six doors away from the her South Dublin home.

Stunning Amy could be seen sporting a pair of denim shorts as she went back to work for the first time since her father’s death nearly two months ago.

Amy teamed up with Eve Hewson to shoot the scene as part of the John Carney-directed movie ‘Flora and Son’.

However, unlike the rest of the cast and crew, Amy didn’t have far to travel as the scene was shot just six doors away from the home she shares with husband Brian O’Driscoll and their three children in Dublin’s Rathmines.

Eve Hewson

Dundalk-born Carney’s wife Marcella Plunkett, who starred in Bachelor’s Walk, is also in the flick and was seen taking part in scenes on Monday in Smithfield in the capital.

The director of photography for the Irish-made film is John Conroy, who is boyfriend of Yvonne Connolly, Ronan Keating’s ex-wife.

After finishing her scenes, Amy changed out of her clothes she was wearing for her part and chose a pair of blue denim shorts matched with a red t-shirt and sandals while clutching a jacket and carrying a rucksack and her phone.

Even though the smiling actress lives just six doors away, she hopped into a people carrier, before being whisked a short drive home.

Amy Huberman

Her husband Brian was seen going to and from from their home earlier.

Eve (31), whose hair was in a bob, is also pictured here on the steps of the house wearing the clothes she wore for her role, which included an orange jacket, white cardigan, blue crop top, black joggers and white trainers.

In late May Amy mourned the death of her 84-year-old father Harold passed away four days after his birthday and had a traditional Jewish Kaddish ceremony this afternoon at a funeral home in Blackrock in south Dublin.

Amy’s husband Brian helped carry the coffin into the hearse before it was removed to Shanganagh cemetery.

Mourners included comedian Deirdre O’Kane, actors Laurence Kinlan and Leigh Arnold, and Stanley Townsend, father of actor Stuart Townsend.