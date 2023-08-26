After claims the movie Blind Side wasn’t accurate, we look at the other flicks that ‘bent’ the truth

Movies based on ‘real events’ often fudge the truth ... and sometimes just make it all up as they go along

We were shocked to hear that the 2009 movie Blind Side may not have been as real as we first thought. And maybe we didn’t want to believe it.

The story follows the emergence of NFL superstar Michael Oher, who was a homeless and traumatised boy who became a first-round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family.

That woman was Leigh Ann Tuohy and was played by Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for it.

But this week Oher did an interview claiming Tuohy and her husband conned him out of millions of dollars. He also claimed that they never actually adopted him and was tricked in conservatorship. A claim which they strenuously refuted days later.

The Blind Side controversy isn’t the first real life movie to stretch the truth. Adding the “true story” tagline is a common advertising tool but it turns out that it isn’t always factual.

Fargo

Fargo (1996)

Fargo starts with text that says: ‘THIS IS A TRUE STORY’, adding that the events of the film happened in Minnesota in 1987. But in reality, writer-director duo Joel and Ethan Coen loosely based the script on actual events and created most of what we saw on screen.

Speaking to the Huffington Post on the movie’s 20th anniversary Joel Coen said: “There was no kidnapping. There was no murder. It was a guy defrauding the GM Finance Corporation at some point.” He added: “There was a murder in Connecticut, where a man killed his wife and disposed of the body — put her into a wood chipper. But beyond that, the story is made up.”

Denzel Washington

Flight (2012)

This is shocking. The pivotal event in Flight is a harrowing plane crash piloted by Whip Whitaker (Denzel Washington) who saved everyone on the plane by performing some insane aerial manoeuvres. He was later found to be drunk and ultimately imprisoned. The thing is, Whitaker never existed, and the events depicted in the film never took place.

It was based (very loosely) on an actual event, specifically of Alaska Airlines Flight 261, which happened in 2000. The plane’s black box recording revealed that the pilots did indeed roll the plane upside down in order to try to pull it out of a nosedive but ultimately everyone on board died.​

Ben Affleck as Tony Mendez in Argo

Argo (2012)

Ben Affleck’s Argo was huge in 2012, winning three Oscars, including Best Picture. Alas, it’s also fairly factually inaccurate, especially the way it minimises Canada’s role in the hostage-extraction plan that drives the story. None other than President Jimmy Carter himself called out Argo for making stuff up, saying “90 percent of the contributions to the ideas and consummation of the plan was Canadian. And the movie gives almost full credit to the American CIA.”

Bradley Cooper in American Sniper

American Sniper (2014)

Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper has earned accolades, box office bank... and controversy. Critics have pointed out differences between the life of Chris Kyle, the Navy Seal with the most confirmed kills in United States military history, and the way he’s portrayed in the movie by Bradley Cooper.

One of many distortions comes in the form of Mustafa, the enemy sniper Kyle battles: he only shows up in Kyle’s memoir for one paragraph, whereas the movie portrays him as a long-time antagonist. The super-long-range shot of over 2,000 yards wasn’t aimed at Mustafa either.

Rush overplayed what really happened

Rush (2013)

The 2012 Formula One flick Rush generated some great reviews — but it’s a racetrack full of historical exaggerations, one of the biggest of which is the way James Hunt and Niki Lauda are portrayed as bitter rivals. They were actually good friends, having once shared an apartment, and often went out for drinks. Hunt also never punched a journalist.

Captain Philips

Captain Phillips (2013)

Captain Phillips is based on the true story of the 2009 Maersk Alabama hijacking by Somali pirates, and the vessel’s captain saving the lives of his team. But a crew member from the ship levelled accusations that the real Phillips isn’t much of a hero at all, and that “no one wants to sail with him.”

According to his claims, Phillips practically invited the hijacking by ignoring safety protocols and sailing too close to the coast. Chief Engineer Mike Perry, who had a small role in the film, was apparently the most heroic, having brought the team downstairs and locking themselves in the ship’s lower levels as the pirates raided the vessel.

Robin Williams

Good Morning Vietnam (1988)

The real-life account of Adrian Cronauer’s time as a plucky disc jockey during the Vietnam War was intriguing enough, but when Robin Williams stepped in to portray him, things got a little carried away from the truth. According to the real DJ, he wasn’t actually kicked out of Vietnam as a result of his on-air antics.

“I left when tour of duty was over,” he explained. “Williams is the disc jockey I would have liked to be,” said Cronauer. “The movie is much more interesting than the experiences I had. The characters are composites, including me, of many real people ... Robin Williams is very funny. I’m not.”

Straight Outta Compton

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

F. Gary Gray’s 2015 hip-hop biopic Straight Outta Compton gave some critically acclaimed cinematic life to the rise and fall of 80s rap crew N.W.A., but left out a few key details about the group’s members. Most egregiously, the film neglected to acknowledge the physical violence Dr Dre is said to have inflicted on several women throughout his early career. Dre issued an unspecific apology in the New York Times, saying, “I apologise to the women I’ve hurt. I deeply regret what I did and know that it has forever impacted all of our lives.” But the apology came out long after the movie was released.

Leo di Caprio as Frank Abagnale in Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

The international game of cat and mouse that ensued in Steven Spielberg’s 2002 caper Catch Me If You Can had many inaccuracies, according to the real people behind the famous characters — namely when Frank Abagnale, a high schooler himself, convinced a class that he’s their substitute French teacher.

Abagnale also pointed out the inaccuracy of the scene in which he’s shown calling up Hanratty out of sheer desperation and loneliness on Christmas Eve, saying, “Why would I do that? I didn’t want the FBI to know where I was,” he later revealed.

Dallas Buyers' Club

Dallas Buyers’ Club (2013)

The film’s most blatant fudging of facts relates to the key characters of Eve Saks (a doctor sympathetic to Woodroof’s cause and played by Jennifer Garner) and Woodroof’s transgender business partner Rayon (Jared Leto, in a role for which he won an Academy Award). Neither of these characters had any real-life impact at all — a fact made even stranger by the film’s omission of some individuals who were important to the real Woodroof’s life, such as his sister and daughter.