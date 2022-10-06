Actress Hilary Swank ‘so happy to share’ she is expecting twins
"I'm going to be a mom - and not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it"
US actress Hilary Swank has announced she is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider.
The Oscar-winning actress, 48, revealed the pregnancy news during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday.
She told the show's hosts: "I'm so happy to share it with you, and with America right now, this is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm going to be a mom".
After receiving applause from the studio, she added: "I'm going to be a mom - and not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."
The Million Dollar Baby actress also shared her happiness at being able to finally share the news, saying: "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."
She also shared a video clip on Instagram of her pointing at her baby bump and wrote: "Coming soon...DOUBLE feature!"
Friends and famous faces offered their congratulations including Kate Hudson who said "What what what!!! Yeah congrats my friend".
Swank married entrepreneur Schneider in 2018 after less than two years of dating.
The actress had her breakthrough role starring as Julie Pierce in 1994's The Next Karate Kid and went on to feature in a string of popular films including romantic drama P.S. I Love You.
She also received an Oscar for her roles in Boys Don't Cry and Million Dollar Baby.
