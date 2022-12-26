9 pieces of breakup advice from celebs who have had love go wrong

They may have live-in chefs and private jets but like the rest of us, celebrities have had car crash breakups and then some. If you’re looking for worldly advice from some serial daters, everyone from Khloe Kardashian to George Ezra dish their advice on moving on.

Khloe Kardashian

"The busier you are, the less you're going to think about something, so I would try to consume your thoughts with productive things. Try to just find a hobby and keep yourself busy in a really positive way. Or surround yourself with friends and family that you love and who do really occupy your mind."

Miley Cyrus



"I was so scared of ever being alone, and I think, conquering that fear, this year, was actually bigger than any other transition that I had, this entire year. ... I don't ever want to have to need someone again, where you feel like, without them, you can't be yourself."

Craig David — © PA

Craig David "Everything is for a reason and I know it sounds easier said than done but it's like anything I've ever experienced: if I use that as experiences in my life - not just break-ups in a relationship, it could be a scenario that seems like everything's going wrong for some reason - but when I've panned out and I've actually been able to see it in hindsight, it actually was all for the best.

"It's only with time [that] you start to heal and you start to then look back and think 'you know what, actually, that took me on a totally different course and now I'm in a better relationship or I'm in a better place in my life'.

"So... ride the storm, but in the back of your head know that there's a reason for everything and you may not understand it right now but just stick in there."

Taylor Swift. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images — © Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift "The more you live your life and create new habits, you get used to not having a text message every morning saying, 'Hello, beautiful. Good morning.'

You get used to not calling someone at night to tell them how your day was. You replace these old habits with new habits, like texting your friends in a group chat all day and planning fun dinner parties and going out on adventures with your girlfriends, and then all of a sudden one day you're in London and you realize you've been in the same place as your ex for two weeks and you're fine.

And you hope he's fine.”

Jennifer Lopez — © PA

Jennifer Lopez “I think I’ve finally learned the biggest lesson of all. You’ve got to love yourself first.

"You’ve got to be OK on your own before you’re OK with someone else. You’ve got to value yourself and know that you’re worth everything.

"And until you value yourself enough and love yourself enough to know that, you can’t really have a healthy relationship.”

Rihanna (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Rihanna "Once you're back on your feet—if you ever make it back on your feet—that's the ultimate achievement. I remember I was in New York at the Trump Hotel and I woke up and I just knew I was over it.

"It was a different day. I felt different. I didn't feel lonely. I felt like I wanted to get up and be in the world. That was a great, great feeling.

"I feel like I smile for real this time. The smiles come from inside, and it exudes in everything I do."

George Ezra



"Don't keep in touch with that person. Even if it ended quite well, don't go 'ahhh I'll just text them and see what they're doing...' - no good!

"People disagree with me, friends disagree with me, but I just think you're not going to make it any easier for you or them so it's best just to eradicate. Sounds brutal when you say it out loud but I think that's the way to do it.

"And then years down the line you bump into each other and that's nice, but there's no point in being like 'what did you have for dinner? I miss you'. That's not going to help anybody!"

Anne Hathaway — © PA

Anne Hathaway “I think the thing that I have learned is that a bad love experience is no reason to fear a new love experience. But you have to be very honest at every single stage with the person about how you’ve been hurt, and hopefully they will be supportive about whatever it is that you have to go through. ... Everybody has bad relationships and, at the end of the day, they are just a great way to set yourself up for a good relationship.”

Rita Ora. Pic: Ian West/PA Wire — © PA

Rita Ora "Break ups are always hard because you never really know what is actually the real story because you're not that person, so you just have to be a quiet support cushion. If they want to cry, let them cry on you.

"If they want to be angry at you for little things you just have to understand that it's only because they're going through a break-up.

"I think you really just have to be that sponge for your friend and then once they get out of it then you can be like 'hey, by the way, you were completely weird then!' but I think it's just being around your friends. Distracting yourself."