Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury buy lavish holiday home in Cyprus worth €900k

The couple recently splashed out €4.5 million on a home in Cheshire

The couple, who first met on Love Island in 2019, are expecting their first child together.

Just months after moving into their dream €4.5 million home in Cheshire, the couple has now added to their property empire by purchasing a modern mansion in Kyrenia, Cyprus.

The stunning seaside home is decorated in white and grey neutrals with floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for natural light to flood their home.

Their massive kitchen is fitted with modern decor and plenty of space for cooking, entertaining and enjoying time together as a new family.

With four bedrooms and four bathrooms, the couple have matching his-and-her sinks. They also have a gorgeous walk-in wardrobe where the stylish couple will no doubt have lots of space to store their clothes.

Their back garden has an infinity pool surrounded by mahogany decking looks out on the blue shores of the Mediterranean sea.

The location will be perfect for the couple to enjoy some time together after they welcome their first daughter together later this year.

Molly-Mae recently confessed that her pregnancy has only intensified her long-term battle with body image.

The influencer was candid with followers in a new YouTube video telling the story of her pregnancy so far.

"I am really, really struggling with my body at the minute,” she said.

"I knew that was going to be the thing I struggle with the most out of this whole entire journey.”

The 23-year-old said that seeing the changes to her body throughout her pregnancy has been difficult.

"I’ve spoken bits about body image and stuff, I know it’s a really, really touchy subject but I just… I’ve always struggled with my body a bit basically. I’ve always been quite self-conscious of my body.”

"I’ve never really been like that girl that is excited to put on a bikini for a holiday or I don’t like summer and spring because I don’t like wearing revealing clothes,” she admitted.

"I’ve always struggled with body confidence is what I’m trying to say.”

The reality star went on to say that her body changing in pregnancy is “absolutely fine and it’s amazing” but it doesn’t change that she is still mentally struggling with her new body.

"I knew it was going to be hard for me and I think now that people are definitely starting to notice on my Instagram and stuff.”

Molly-Mae revealed that before she announced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury, she was receiving messages that made her “want to just curl up into a ball.”

The comments were “nothing bad,” but included fans discussing her weight gain and guessing if she was pregnant.

"It’s a hard enough thing to see the change with your body without people recognising it and reminding you of those changes.”

The star has 1.69 million subscribers on YouTube and 6.7 million followers on Instagram.

She shared throughout the video how excited she was to announce her pregnancy publically to “make it real.”

“I literally just can’t explain how the shock literally overtook my body for the first month, 100pc. I just felt like every single day I was living an out-of-body experience, my emotions were something I’d never experienced before,” she added.