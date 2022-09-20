Millionaire Kerry Katona ‘thinking of getting air fryer’ to reduce energy bills

“We're always walking around turning lights off after the kids. They are a nightmare for leaving lights on - they are so lazy - they need to start learning about the realities of life.”

Kerry Katona has admitted that she’s “worried about the cost-of-living crisis” after becoming a millionaire thanks to adult subscription site OnlyFans.

The former Atomic Kitten star said she and fiancé Ryan Mahoney are “constantly” trying to find new ways to save money on bills and shared some of her best tips amid the cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

Writing in her New Magazine column, Kerry said: “Me and Ryan are worried about the cost-of-living crisis. We are constantly thinking about ways to save money.

“We're thinking of getting an air fryer because they apparently use less electricity when you're cooking.

“We're always walking around turning lights off after the kids. They are a nightmare for leaving lights on - they are so lazy - they need to start learning about the realities of life.”

Kerry also told how she was “trying to teach her kids to be more appreciative” and that she, and her earnings, are a “one-off.”

Last year, it was revealed that the mum-of-five made over £1 million since she began selling racy snaps on OnlyFans back in summer 2020.

She had previously been declared bankrupt in 2008 and 2013.

Now, Kerry, who modelled before her singing career, charges $18.74 per month for fans to subscribe to her profile on the adult site and access her raunchy content.

She told The Sun: “It has a lot of sexy pictures similar to stuff I’ve done before for magazines, but new.

“It’s made me a millionaire again.”

Kerry revealed that she bought a Lamborghini with her OnlyFans cash, and now lives in an “amazing home” with her partner and five children: Molly Marie and Lily-Sue from her relationship with former Westlife singer Brian McFadden; Heidi Elizabeth and Maxwell Mark, her children with Mark Croft; and Dylan-Jorge, whose father was late George Kay.