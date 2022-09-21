Miley Cyrus’ sister Noah is a huge fan of P.S. I Love You -but never heard of Westlife

“I would love to go to Ireland and check out all the locations in the movie. Is that bar [Whelan’s] that they play in there? Is that really in Ireland?”

American pop star Noah Cyrus has never been to Ireland, but it’s top of her bucket list thanks to the movie, P.S. I Love You.

And one of the venues that caught her eye is Whelan’s of Dublin, the iconic music venue that features in the 2007 flick based on the book by Irish author Cecelia Ahern.

“P.S. I Love You, oh, the greatest movie of all time,” Noah (22) exclaims, chatting with the Sunday World on Zoom.

“I remember seeing that movie when I was 15 and it’s been my favourite since then. I really like sad stuff, obviously.

“I would love to go to Ireland and check out all the locations in the movie. Is that bar [Whelan’s] that they play in there? Is that really in Ireland?”

We talk about Cecelia Ahern and she says that meeting the author “would be absolutely insane.”

Then Noah asks: “Are you going to set that up for me?”

I mention Cecelia Ahern’s music connection with her sister, Georgina, married to Nicky Byrne of pop supergroup Westlife.

As Westlife never cracked America, Noah has never heard of them. “That’s really cool,” she says of Cecilia’s link to the world of music.

Noah, a young sister of Miley Cyrus, has had a tough time in the last couple of years as she coped with anxiety, an addiction to Xanax, the breakdown of a relationship and the death last month of her beloved paternal grandmother.

“It’s been a rough time with my grandma, my dad’s mom’s passing,” Noah says. “We were very close. She was fighting for her life in the hospital for over a month before her body gave up. I’m just so much like my grandma. We have so many similarities it’s actually crazy.”

The singer and songwriter, who has just released her stunning debut album, The Hardest Part, says her grandmother took a keen interest in the lives of her grandchildren.

“She liked to keep up with us and she’d see everything on Facebook,” Noah says.

Grandparents tend to live their latter years through their grandchildren. “Not my grandma,” Noah laughs.

“She was out every single day on the farm until the day she couldn’t really do it any more. She was flying around on her John Deere [tractor] living her best life. That was what was so great about Grandma. She was such an individual herself that she couldn’t really live through anybody except herself.”

Your grandmother sounds like she was quite a character? “She was quite a character, indeed,” her granddaughter acknowledges.

A superb songwriter, Noah explains how it’s a cathartic process for her as she tries to cope with the troubles in her life.

“I do get a lot of my inspiration from what I’m going through at the time,” she tells me. “Whatever is really heavy on my mind I write about. Sometimes when I write feeling normal and comfortable it makes it a little harder for me to write a song. I’m maybe a little bit used to some of the chaos, I guess, that it brings for me artistically.”

Many songwriters say that it’s much easier to write a sad song. “Yeah, I would probably agree with that. It’s pretty easy to write a sad song. I guess it depends on where you’re writing from and what you’re writing about. Some of those songs I’ve written [on her debut album] are some of the hardest, possibly, that I’ve ever written in my life.

“This album was made over a large span of time around 2020. A few were written after when I was much more clear-headed. But it absolutely was a very healing process while I was writing the music or producing the music.”

One of the album’s songs, I Burned LA Down, is inspired by the devastating breakdown of a relationship and features the singer in a dramatic video.

Telling the story behind I Burned LA Down, Noah reveals: “I had gotten out of this really intense relationship at the end of 2020 and it all ended very abruptly. There was a lot of confusion and a lot of anger. I also felt very unheard, and I remember thinking the only thing that could really get what I’m feeling across was to set fire to the whole city and burn the whole place down.

“It’s just how I felt. I just felt so broken, and at the same time, oddly enough, poetically enough and terribly enough, all of up north here [in California] was in flames as well, and we were going through the hottest heatwaves that we have had in a long time. I just remember thousands of miles across state lines being on fire. And that sparked the song, I guess.”

Noah Cyrus’s album, The Hardest Part, is out now.