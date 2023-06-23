Media minister says it’s ‘up to Ryan Tubridy’ whether to hand back €345,000 in extra RTÉ payments

The Minister said the funding model for the State broadcaster, which is currently being reviewed by the Government, “cannot be examined” if there is not public trust of RTÉ

It would be “helpful” for the RTÉ executive board to address the Ryan Tubridy hidden payments scandal, according to Media Minister Catherine Martin.

Ms Martin was speaking as it emerged that outgoing RTÉ director general Dee Forbes was suspended on Wednesday over payments totalling €345,000 to the broadcaster over a number of years, which had not been made public by RTÉ.

Asked whether Mr Tubridy should hand back the money, Ms Martin said this was a matter for the presenter.

The Minister said the funding model for the State broadcaster, which is currently being reviewed by the Government, “cannot be examined” if there is not public trust of RTÉ.

Minister Martin said she was first told of director general Dee Forbes’s suspension yesterday and said the RTÉ board had to take legal advice before they could “divulge” this information.

“I think for the sake of transparency, it’s good that announcement has been made, clarity has been given that suspension has taken place,” she said.

“I actually think what would be helpful now maybe would be for the executive board to speak to this issue too. I think the board who made the statement yesterday acted swiftly and they are doing what needs to be done.”

Minister Martin said she was told through civil servants in her department in March of an “issue” that had arisen during a routine audit.

She was told “in the last few days” that it involved “a presenter” and was only told it was Mr Tubridy yesterday.

“What I was told in March was that there was an issue had arisen, given the routine annual audit and that they needed to do a fact-finding review to establish the actual facts around this,” she said.

“That is all I knew in March. I waited then for the report.”

She said it is a “matter for the individual” when asked if Mr Tubridy should hand back the additional money he was paid.

Minister Martin said she’s happy to meet the RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh over the weekend but could not meet her today due to a scheduling issue.

She is due to meet her on Monday.

“I think it deserves time and it deserves to be face to face and as you can see it is unfolding. I am quite happy to bring the meeting forward if needs be, that’s not an issue,” she said.

“Unfortunately today I don’t think it would get the time it deserves due to a scheduling issue but I am happy to meet the Chair over the weekend.”

Minister Martin said the RTÉ funding model and the TV licence, which is currently being reviewed by Government, “cannot be examined” until trust is re-built.

“The priority now is re-establishing the trust, getting to the end of this process that the board has taken,” she said.

“I’d like to see the executive board make a comment on this too. The funding model I believe cannot be examined when we do not have trust.

“If the public have lost the trust, if the staff have lost the trust, we need to look at the wider transparency, the wider governance, the culture that is there in that organisation.”

The chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee, Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth, has called a special online private meeting of the committee for 3.30pm to discuss the controversy.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the misreporting by RTÉ of Mr Tubridy's salary is a serious "breach of trust".

Speaking to reporters in Galway, Mr Martin said: "First of all, there's huge shock and surprise at what has transpired in terms of the manner of this.

"I think we need more clarification. I think the minister (Culture and media minister Catherine Martin) is meeting with the chair of the board (RTE board chair Siun Ni Raghallaigh) early next week and I do think we need comprehensive clarity around this, and an explanation as to what transpired.

"I think, particularly in the area of transparency, this is a breach of trust in terms of the public presentation of the figures as opposed to the reality of the figures.

"That is serious, particularly because I think it relates to governance within RTÉ and given its unique role as a public service broadcaster clarity is required in all aspects of this - the role of commercial sponsors in such a flagship programme, (it is) understandable sponsorship is there, but nonetheless there are questions."

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon has suggested there should be resignations at RTÉ due to the controversy surrounding Mr Tubridy’s pay.

“If this serious breach of oversight had been uncovered in Government and it was established that the taxpayer had been deliberately misled for six years, we would have had a resignation by now with further repercussions to follow,” Mr Cannon said.

The TD, who sits on the Oireachtas media committee, said: “RTÉ must come clean immediately” adding that “the future integrity of the national broadcaster is at stake here”.

“The fallout is serious for all involved, primarily for those who knew about these extra payments and actioned the secret pay deal to Ryan Tubridy. Further answers are needed from all involved,” he said.

“Only when we fully know what happened here can it be decided what should happen next,” he added.

Mr Cannon also asked “what other secret deals exist?”

“What else are the taxpayer unaware of? Hiding behind confidential deals and market sensitive information is no longer acceptable, it never was,” he said.

“Only one outcome matters here to the taxpayer and all those hard working employees of RTÉ who knew nothing of this and have been repeatedly asked to incur pay cuts over the last decade – the truth.”