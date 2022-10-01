Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host according to reports

Whitmore called time on her involvement in the series after saying that she found the intense amount of travel involved “very difficult”.

British TV presenter Maya Jama is being lined up to replace Laura Whitmore as host of Love Island, according to reports.

Jama is reportedly in final contract negotiations following Laura Whitmore’s decision to step back from the role at the end of the summer series.

Jama has long been rumoured as a hot ticket to host the show, which will move to South Africa in the new year.

She has presenting experience across several TV shows including Walk the Line, Soccer Aid and co-presented Save Our Summer with Peter Crouch. She also presents BBC contest Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

The savvy presenter also has her own skincare range and a number of product endorsements.

Laura Whitmore announced her departure from Love Island as the series drew to a close this summer.

She said: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline.”