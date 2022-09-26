Maura Higgins shares emotional video of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s baby scan

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae and her boyfriend, boxer Tommy Fury, announced yesterday that they were expecting their first child together.

Maura shared a video of Molly-Mae's reaction to her ultrasound on Instagram

Maura Higgins has shared an emotional video celebrating her best friend Molly-Mae Hague’s pregnancy.

The couple met and began their romance on the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019, with Maura also appearing on the show that year.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Maura paid tribute to her pals by sharing a sweet black and white video of Molly-Mae's reaction to her first baby scan.

The 23-year-old can be seen slapping her hand over her mouth with joy as the ultrasound showed her happy and healthy baby.

Maura captioned the clip: “The most precious day meeting you... [Molly-Mae] and [Tommy] you are going to be the most amazing parents.”

“Love you so much already,” she added as she showed a close-up of the sonogram.

Molly-Mae and Tommy announced their exciting baby news with a heartfelt Instagram video.

The video included a clip of Molly-Mae's speech to Tommy during the Love Island final where she says: “I can't wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet".

The couple can then be seen holding her baby bump and embracing one another as the song The Night We Met by Lord Huron plays in the background.

Maura reshared the post to her own Instagram Stories and expressed her emotion by simply writing: “CRYING”.