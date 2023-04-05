Maura Higgins’ ex Giovanni Pernice ‘lonely’ after several failed romances

The Strictly Come Dancing pro and the former Love Island star started dating in summer 2021 but called things off a few months later.

Maura Higgins’ ex Giovanni Pernice has admitted he gets “lonely” because he hasn’t been able to lock down a relationship.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro and the former Love Island star dated for a few months back in 2021 but called things off amid rumours Giovanni had been using dating apps while the pair were together.

He was most recently linked to his Strictly co-star, Jowita Przystał, and was previously in relationships with The Only Way Is Essex star Jessica Wright and Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts prior to his fling with Maura.

In a candid chat with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke on their new TV show, Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily, the dancer told of how his mum would love to see him settle down with someone.

“One day I will cook for my family,” he shared, to which Anton replied: “Once you get a family, you will be doing it all the time.”

The 32-year-old continued: “My mum always says to me, ‘So, Giovanni, what's the situation?’ Because obviously every time I date a girl, I always tell her and say, ‘What do you think about this?’”

Giovanni said his mum is constantly hounding him for a grandchild.

“Bless her, she's seen so many passing by... But initially, she's like, ‘Is she the one? You know, I want a baby before I pass away!’ It's all the time, constantly, it's funny.

“Of course, I'll have a family one day. You just have to find the right person first. Personally, I am just very focused on my career as you were at my age.”

He then confessed: “It does get lonely sometimes, it's a tricky thing between - there's a line, a fine line, between I want to be in a relationship and be with somebody because you get lonely.

“But at the same time, you want to be free to be able to focus on your career. And also, this industry, quite tricky, as you know, because you always have to be focused.”

Following his split from Maura almost two years ago, Giovanni took to Instagram to defend himself following cheating allegations.

He asked fans to direct their attention towards raising awareness for “subjects and issues” instead of prying about his relationship status - although the vague statement failed to list any causes that needed attention.

“I wanted to say a couple of things…” he began.

“Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrongdoing and this should be the end of any speculation.

“Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn't it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention.

“My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career. But I am learning so much from this series of Strictly.

“The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities and increased representation.

“These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy and recognition. We must concentrate on what's important and how we can all make a difference in life. Gio x.”