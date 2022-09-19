Maura Higgins ‘approached’ about new Channel 4 documentary exposing Love Island
Producers are hoping to sit down with the Longford lady as part of the upcoming programme Reality Check: Life After The Limelight.
Maura Higgins has reportedly been asked to take part in a new documentary exposing the nasty side of reality television.
Producers are hoping to sit down with the Longford lady, who was a finalist on the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019, as part of the upcoming programme Reality Check: Life After The Limelight.
The Channel 4 documentary series will feature interviews with past Love Island contestants about what it's like to step out of the villa to overnight success and how others have had to return to reality after their fame dried up.
Casting is still underway, but a talent agency source revealed to The Sun that Maura and Love Island series 3 star Olivia Attwood are in high demand.
The insider told the publication: “Channel 4 approached our agency looking to sign up people who went back to their normal jobs after the show but also the names that became rich and famous. Maura Higgins has been asked and Olivia Attwood too.
“I was surprised to hear those two names as they both still work really closely with ITV, but I suppose if Channel 4 is including success stories, then you don’t get much better than them.”
Meanwhile, Love Island: Aftersun regular and podcaster Will Njobvu is being considered as host of the new show.
The source added: “They said Will was most likely to be host, which makes total sense as he’s someone most of the Islanders know and trust already.
“We were told that the documentary will air before Winter Love Island.”
Read more
t comes after Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu responded to rumours of her replacing Laura Whitmore as host of the hit dating show.
The Irish presenter revealed last month that she would not be returning to the villa next year.
A host of famous faces have been hotly tipped to take over from the Bray native for Love Island’s ninth series, including Ekin-Su, who was crowned the champion this year with her partner, Davide Sanclimenti.
And while Ekin-Su (28) admitted she’d “love” to try her hand as host, she confessed that she isn’t “ready” for such a big role.
Speaking to Metro, she said: “I would love to take her place but I don’t think I’m ready yet. I feel like I’ve got so much going on.”
Maura Higgins is also in the running to replace Whitmore next year and is one of the bookies favourites to host the show at 5/1, according to MyBettingSites.
Today's Headlines
Freedom | Adnan Syed to be released as conviction for murder of Hae Min Lee overturned
Harassment allegations | Eoghan Harris and wife Gwen Halley will not face criminal charges over tweets
'Active investigation' | Four arrested in connection with the murder of Lee Slattery in Limerick in 2010
Painful memories | Bono recalls how his mother Iris ‘was never spoken of again’ after sudden death
remanded | Dublin prison officer charged with drug offences following €144k cannabis seizure
Missing Person | Family of missing Galway man Jason Fallon (23) ‘concerned for his welfare’
Horror collision | Sheep killed and man injured as car overturns in M6 motorway crash
'Sex act' | Cleaner at Covid contact tracing centre followed man into bathroom and masturbated
REVEALED | Johnny Morrissey: Kinahan enforcer and wife Nicola were ‘neighbours from hell’
Neighbours from cell | Enoch Burke gets new prison neighbour - Alleged Kinahan gangster Declan ‘Mr Nobody’ Brady