Maura Higgins ‘approached’ about new Channel 4 documentary exposing Love Island

Producers are hoping to sit down with the Longford lady as part of the upcoming programme Reality Check: Life After The Limelight.

Maura Higgins has reportedly been asked to take part in a new documentary exposing the nasty side of reality television.

Producers are hoping to sit down with the Longford lady, who was a finalist on the fifth series of Love Island back in 2019, as part of the upcoming programme Reality Check: Life After The Limelight.

The Channel 4 documentary series will feature interviews with past Love Island contestants about what it's like to step out of the villa to overnight success and how others have had to return to reality after their fame dried up.

Casting is still underway, but a talent agency source revealed to The Sun that Maura and Love Island series 3 star Olivia Attwood are in high demand.

The insider told the publication: “Channel 4 approached our agency looking to sign up people who went back to their normal jobs after the show but also the names that became rich and famous. Maura Higgins has been asked and Olivia Attwood too.

“I was surprised to hear those two names as they both still work really closely with ITV, but I suppose if Channel 4 is including success stories, then you don’t get much better than them.”

Meanwhile, Love Island: Aftersun regular and podcaster Will Njobvu is being considered as host of the new show.

The source added: “They said Will was most likely to be host, which makes total sense as he’s someone most of the Islanders know and trust already.

“We were told that the documentary will air before Winter Love Island.”

t comes after Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu responded to rumours of her replacing Laura Whitmore as host of the hit dating show.

The Irish presenter revealed last month that she would not be returning to the villa next year.

A host of famous faces have been hotly tipped to take over from the Bray native for Love Island’s ninth series, including Ekin-Su, who was crowned the champion this year with her partner, Davide Sanclimenti.

And while Ekin-Su (28) admitted she’d “love” to try her hand as host, she confessed that she isn’t “ready” for such a big role.

Speaking to Metro, she said: “I would love to take her place but I don’t think I’m ready yet. I feel like I’ve got so much going on.”

Maura Higgins is also in the running to replace Whitmore next year and is one of the bookies favourites to host the show at 5/1, according to MyBettingSites.