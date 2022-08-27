Mark Wahlberg latest Hollywood star to say he’d like to work with Conor McGregor
Mark Wahlberg is the latest celebrity to express his interest in working on a movie with Colin McGregor.
Just weeks after it was revealed the Dubliner would star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in an upcoming film, Marky Mark said he too would like to work with the UFC star.
“I gotta get Conor to be in a movie,” the rapper turned movie star told US Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take. He added that he feels McGregor has big-screen potential. “In the right movie? Absolutely.”
Walhberg added that he was approached by his teenage son after speculation that he would get in the ring with McGregor.
“My son comes up to me and goes, ‘Dad, don’t you dare! Don’t you even think about it!’” grinned the Ted star.
Earlier this month it was announced that the Dubliner would join a cast including Jake Gyllenhaal for a forthcoming film.
The reimagining of 1980s action flick Road House is being developed for Prime Video.
The Road House remake will follow a former UFC fighter, played by Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in the tropical paradise.
