Man who egged King Charles ‘banned’ from carrying eggs in public

The 23-year-old said the crowd threatened to put ‘his head on a spike’ despite him missing every throw.

King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown his direction as he arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022. — © PA

Police detain a protester after he appeared to throw eggs at King Charles III and the Queen Consort in York. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022. — © PA

A man who attempted to egg King Charles but missed has reportedly been banned from carrying eggs in public.

Patrick Thelwell (23), who has since received death threats for throwing eggs at the King and Queen Consort on Wednesday, was arrested in York.

He has been released on bail, claiming he’s was told he can no longer possess any eggs in any public place.

However, Thelwell says his bail conditions were revised so that he could go shopping – in case he needed to buy eggs for at-home use.

The 23-year-old reportedly also has to stay 500m away from the monarch.

The student told The Mirror that the crowd immediately set upon him after the attempted egging – despite his every throw missing the desired target of King Charles.

A self-described climate activist, he said onlookers threatened his life.

“People were ripping chunks of my hair out, they were spitting at me. People lost their minds.”

“It's just so revealing to see when you challenge someone’s beliefs in that way, the belief of the superiority of this man’s blood.”

The student said “[they] were literally screaming and wailing with pure rage. Saying that my head should be on a spike, that I should be murdered on the spot.”

"It doesn't phase me because I understand what fascism is, what it looks like,” Thelwell said about the crowd.

King Charles, however, seemed completely unbothered as the eggs were lobbed in his direction.

King Charles III reacts after an egg was thrown his direction as he arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar in York. Picture date: Wednesday November 9, 2022. — © PA

As each one missed, the new King glanced down at their broken shells before stepping over them,

Thelwell told The Mirror he was going to change all of his passwords having received ‘sinister’ messages.

"I've had death threats, people on DM on Instagram, saying: “If I’m not careful I'm going to get my head cut off’

“People were kicking me. Of course they were. I challenged the very core of their identity.”

He said the egging was “a protest against the state of this country and the descent into fascism.”

“The United Kingdom as a whole, needs to be abolished, dissolved and its assets given as reparations to help the world and build resilience to the climate breakout that we have caused,” he told The Mirror.

It is far from the first time a royal has been confronted for the British colonial past, with one viral clip from last month showing Kate Middleton being challenged in Belfast.

The woman reached out and shook Kate’s hand and while doing so said: “Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country.

“Ireland belongs to the Irish”.

The exchange unfolded when Kate and Prince William were undertaking an impromptu meet and greet with people in north Belfast.

Kate smiled at the woman before moving on to shake hands with a well-wisher.