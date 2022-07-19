Made In Chelsea’s Nicola Hughes announces she’ll have her baby in Ireland

Back in May, the Irish model shared the exciting news that she was expecting a baby with her husband Charlie Tupper.

Nicola is expecting her first child with husband Charlie Tupper later this year.

Made In Chelsea star Nicola Hughes has announced that she will give birth to her first child in Ireland.

Back in May, the Irish model shared the exciting news that she was expecting a baby with her husband Charlie Tupper.

The couple are currently based in the UK but flew back to Nicola’s native Ireland this week for a midwife appointment.

The 32-year-old told of her experience on her Instagram Stories and said that she's “so happy” with how the appointment went that she’s planning on having the baby at home.

Sharing a photo of her taken before her flight into Dublin, she wrote: “Bump’s growing by the day! I just had my first midwife appointment in Ireland and I’m so happy we’ve decided to have the baby here.”

Nicola and Charlie tied the knot at Botley’s Mansion in Surrey in December where Made In Chelsea co-stars Tiffany and Lucy Watson acted as bridesmaids and joined more than 100 other guests, including Kate Moss’ sister Lottie.

Nicola revealed how wedding plans had to be scrapped and completely rearranged due to Covid-19 restrictions, with the ceremony being planned in a mere six weeks.

The pair had been planning to tie the knot in France, but due to complications caused by the pandemic they moved the ceremony to the UK.

“We wanted a three-day wedding abroad, near a vineyard, but the way it turned out it was so nice and I think it was meant to be.

"We had the best day, we were so happy,” Nicola told OK! Magazine.

The model recalled how she "burst into tears", when she saw her husband-to-be standing at the altar.

Speaking after the wedding, Nicola talked about the pair's future: “We’re just really excited to plan our honeymoon and see where we can go, and then we’re going to buy a house and hopefully start a family one day."

Discussing their desire to have children and start a family, Nicola said she would love to have at least two kids.