Love Island’s Jacques O’Neill apologises over bullying row as he begins therapy

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has revealed that he’s started going to therapy after he was accused of bullying his fellow contestants.

The 23-year-old shared a statement on his Instagram story on Thursday to “acknowledge the situation” and “apologise if my behaviour has caused offence”.

The rugby player said: “I just want to acknowledge the situation that’s happening right now and apologise if my behaviour has caused offence or been misinterpreted over the last few weeks.

“I genuinely have no bad feelings towards anyone and I’ve not meant for anything to come across that way at all. It was not my intention and I’m genuinely sorry if it has.

“Life has been very overwhelming recently and admittedly I’ve probably not handled myself in the best possible way. I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m aware I’m far from perfect and that there is work that needs to be done on myself.”

He continued: “I had my first therapy session on Monday which really took me out of my comfort zone. I know I have needed this for years but it’s only now I have decided to get help. I know it’s a step in the right direction for me even after just 1 session.

“I’m not asking for sympathy, I just want to acknowledge the situation and move forward as positively as I can. However, I know this can be used as an important lesson for me moving forward and over the coming years.

“I hope I can become the person I want to be and use this new platform to spread a positive message. I’m sorry to anyone I have let down.”

It comes after Love Island finalists Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page unfollowed Jacques on Instagram this week.

The couple, who placed fourth on the ITV dating show earlier this month, appeared to unfollow their fellow Islander after a leaked video of him mocking Tasha on a private Instagram account emerged online.

He filmed his reaction to Tasha’s speech to Andrew during the Love Island final, quoting Davide Sanclimenti's now iconic quote: “You're a liar, an actress, go the f**k out!”

Meanwhile, Tasha liked a post shared by fellow Love Islander Remi Lambert where he accused Jacques and Luca Bish of “bullying” him during his short stint in the villa.

In the lengthy statement, Remi said that the pair had some “serious issues” and are not “good people”.

“Don't know why they wasn't kicked out for their behaviour to be honest. It's not banter, it's clear signs of bullying,” part of the post read.

“I wish everyone could see all of the crap I went through. There's 24 hours in a day and yous only seen like about 3-5 10 second clips of me out of the whole day, so you could never tell what was truly happening.

“Jacques said bad things about my appearance and the way I speak, whilst Luca was encouraging it. After about 3 strikes from Jacques I told him I won't be speaking to him anymore in the villa.

“Later on he tried apologising to me but like 10 minutes after he started with the snide comments again. I've tried to avoid this guy multiple times but he always ends up starting again. I don't know when it will stop.

“Worst person to represent mental health and ADHD campaigns. He's still out here mocking not just me but other islanders too.

“You'd think with such a big platform they would use it to promote peace, but they're using it to troll and they're loving the attention. Immature.

“These guys are not role models or good people. They have not once thought about my mental health. If I wasn't so strong minded I could've done something stupid to myself by now, but they don't care at all. I want justice.”