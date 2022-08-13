Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide land their own reality TV show

The beloved stars will be followed by ITV cameras as they road trip across their home countries of Turkey and Italy.

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti have landed their very own reality TV show.

The beloved winners of the dating show revealed that ITV cameras will follow them as they embark on road trips across their native countries, Turkey and Italy.

Announcing the news during an appearance on Big Breakfast Ekin-Su joked that the pair would be “fighting and cooking” for audiences, adding that the programme will be a blend of their two cultures.

Davide added: “I can tell this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey so one week in Italy, one week in Turkey. We are going to be on ITV2 so it's going to be like our own programme.”

The couple recently revealed their plans to move in together after spending a summer of romance in Spain together.

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island with a landslide 63.69% share of the votes.

It was recently revealed that the in-demand reality TV star signed a £1 million deal with clothing brand Oh Polly.

A source told The Sun: “After speaking with all of the major fashion brands Ekin-Su wanted to work with a brand that aligned to her own values of sustainability and therefore decided against signing to a fast fashion brand.”

“She is the most in demand Love Island star ever.”

The 27-year-old Ekin-Su previously represented the country in a beauty pageant.

Photos from her portfolio show the Love Island champion, who is half Turkish, competing as Miss Ireland in the 2011 Miss Asia Pacific World pageant when she was just 18.

At the time, she called herself Susie “Su” Hayzel and strutted down the catwalk dressed as a leprechaun before changing into a white bikini – perhaps a trial run for her stint on Love Island.

On the profile, Ekin-Su noted that she “grew up in London but moved to Loughton (Essex) when I was 10”.

She added: “Passionate about my career, I am an intelligent, zealous and highly creative person who is inspired by success, and am passionate about learning and personal development.

“I am inspired by acting, dance and music all of which allow me to demonstrate and nurture the creative, emotive and confident nature of my personality.”

“I believe that it is imperative to adopt a positive and proactive approach to both my personal and professional life.”

Ekin-Su listed some of her achievements on her portfolio, which includes singing for “many charities”, auditioning for The X Factor, and taking part in several musical productions such as West Side Story and High School Musical, where in both cases she snatched the lead roles.

She also said that some of her favourite things she’s done have been “participating in worldwide beauty pageants”, travelling around “many places in Asia modelling catwalks”, “shooting glamour modelling”, and appearing in music videos.

“I haven't featured in a film before but my dream [is] to accomplish that. No matter what role being given I will work my very best,” she wrote, meaning Davide may have been onto something when he called her a “liar” and an “actress” in the villa