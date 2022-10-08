Love Island stars Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split following cheating allegations
The pair came fourth on the ITV dating show
Love Island stars Paige Thorne and Adam Collard have reportedly split following cheating allegations.
The pair, who came fourth on the ITV dating show, have parted ways just weeks after a video of Collard with his arms around a mystery beauty appeared online.
The news comes as the Brunette beauty deleted all snaps of Collard from her Instagram account.
The Sun has now reported that the couple called time on their romance because they “just knew things weren’t going to work”.
“Paige and Adam are over for now. They were on a break,” an insider told the publication.
“Paige struggled with life outside the villa even though Adam tried to warn her what it was like.
She has so much going for her and is just going to concentrate on exciting new projects and being a paramedic still.”
"Adam is still determined to win her back but it would take a lot to change Paige's mind.”
Read more
Issuing a statement on behalf of Adam, his rep addressed the cheating allegations which came following the viral video showing him with his arms around another woman after a night out.
The rep told The Sun: “Adam headed to McDonald’s after a night out with friends.”
“His friends were alongside him when a group of girls asked for photos and Adam being his friendly self was open to posing and chatting to the girls, alongside other fans who wanted to chat in the same video.”
“Adam understands how this video looks but wants to state that he left the restaurant with his friends and a box of 60 nuggets (with nothing or no one else) with the intention of getting home safely. Adam and Paige are currently dating and Adam only has eyes for her.”
The girl in the video, an 18-year-old named Annie, came forward to address the situation.
“He ended up putting his arm around me as we chatted but there was nothing happening in the chat, it was so innocent, there was literally nothing wrong,” she told The Mirror.
“It wasn’t like he had flirted and I was egging him on and he was flirting back, it was nothing like that, how people have described.”
