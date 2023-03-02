Love Island star reveals ‘hair loss’ caused by stress of Dubai drugs arrest

She was arrested last month after Dubai authorities saw footage of the reality star appearing to snort a line of white powder while in the UAE.

Kaz asked fans for help with hair loss on social media.

The reality star was detained at Abu Dhabi airport while in transit to Thailand earlier and spent several nights in a jail cell (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

Love Island star Kaz Crossley has revealed she has a growing “bald patch” caused by the stress of her time spent in a Dubai jail cell.

The reality star was arrested last month after authorities caught wind of a video showing Kaz appearing to snort a white substance while in the city three years prior.

Kaz had travelled to Dubai during lockdown in 2020, and was captured leaning over a table where a powder looked to be arranged in lines.

When she returned to Abu Dhabi on her way to Thailand for a volunteering trip, Kaz was detained by authorities and transferred to a Dubai jail where she reportedly faced at least 3 months in prison.

The Love Island runner-up was eventually released without charge, later calling the ordeal “terrifying” with the stress still affecting her.

"I've just arrived in the Dominican Republic to celebrate my best friends birthday. Lucky us,” she said on Instagram this week.

“But due to recent stress, I’m experiencing hair loss. It’s got a lot thinner, I also have a small bald patch right at the front of my head.

"I’m trying to cover it by changing my parting or wearing one of my @kazbands (of course) but when I tie my hair up it’s still so noticeable.'

In a photo shared with followers, the reality star showed the extent of her hair loss and asked followers for advice on any products or treatments that could help.

Kaz recently made a video addressing her drugs arrest, admitting: “In 2020, I was in Dubai. I was filmed - it was me in the video, no one forced me to do that - it was a time of my life where I definitely didn't love myself at all, probably. And this is reflected in what I was doing to my body and who I surrounded myself with.”

She has described her days in a jail cell in Dubai as “the most terrifying experience of my life,” a pal told The Sun.

"They didn’t get me a lawyer or a proper translator. I couldn’t even have a shower.

"I was locked up with 30 other women, and had no idea why I was there for days - nobody would help me. It was the most terrifying experience of my life.”

Her friend added: “She’s very shaken up, the very worst thoughts were going through her mind.”

Kaz came third on Love Island in 2018 with her then-boyfriend Josh Dezel, though the pair went their separate ways six months after the show ended.