Love Island star ‘lucky to still be alive’ after sepsis shock

Love Island star Jazmine Nichol has said that she’s “lucky to still be alive” after undergoing emergency surgery this week.

The 21-year-old, who appeared on the hit dating show as a Casa Amor bombshell this year, was rushed to hospital after falling ill on Tuesday morning.

While at the hospital, she was diagnosed with sepsis – a potentially life-threatening reaction to an infection – and needed emergency surgery once her condition was stable.

Jazmine said that she has a “long recovery” ahead of her but is thankful for the NHS staff who looked after her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she explained: “I'd like to firstly thank everyone for their concern over my health this past week and let everyone know what's happened. I became unwell in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was taken into hospital later that day.

“Whilst waiting to be seen my condition deteriorated rapidly to what I now know is sepsis. Had it not been for the quick thinking and action of a staff member who noticed how unwell I had become things could have been very different.

“Within minutes I had turned a blue/grey colour and was vomiting uncontrollably. My blood pressure was 70/30. It was at this point that the doctors informed my family that I was seriously unwell.

“I was fortunate to have the most amazing care and was quickly hooked up to IVs containing antibiotics and fluids. Blood results showed that I had developed sepsis - so rapidly it happened in a matter of minutes.

“Sepsis is a rare but serious complication of an infection. Without treatment sepsis causes multiple organ failures and death. We believe this happened because I had ignored an infection whilst away from home last week and as a result needed emergency surgery in the early hours of Wednesday morning once my condition had stabilised.”

She added: “I want to thank our amazing NHS for the quick action and excellent care. I still have a long recovery ahead and will be taking some much needed rest, but I am feeling incredibly lucky to still be alive right now.”