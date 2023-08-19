Louis Walsh proposes RTE reality TV show to find Ryan Tubridy replacement

The former X Factor judge wants the Irish public to decide who will fill the role

The colourful showbiz character is proposing a nationwide search to uncover a hot new broadcaster for the 9am slot on RTE Radio 1.

And the Mayo-born music mogul wants the Irish public to decide who will fill the role.

“RTE should think outside the box and not start looking at the usual faces that we all know,” Louis tells the Sunday World.

“There must be loads of new people out there on regional radio that are making a name for themselves and now is the time to give them a job on national radio. That’s the way to find somebody bright, fresh and new,” he says.

“They should do a reality TV show and let the public pick somebody. In the meantime, they could fill the slot with a temporary replacement for Tubs.”

Louis Walsh

The pop manager has been a long-time critic of RTE and has welcomed the appointment of new boss Kevin Bakhurst.

“I have been saying for years that RTE needs an overhaul,” Louis says.

“It’s like a boring old institution. It’s tired and it needs new energy, it needs new people. I used to love going out there because it was always fun. Now whenever I go out I see people walking around like robots. Nobody seems to love their job anymore.”

Walsh doesn’t know RTE’s new director general Bakhurst, but says he finds him impressive.

“I watched him on TV and I think he’s great. He’s very direct and honest. I have a feeling he’ll do a good job,” Louis says.

“I wasn’t a fan of [former DG] Dee Forbes. We already know Bakhurst and we see him, but I never saw Dee Forbes when she was running RTE. I even tried to contact her and she fobbed me off.

“It looks like Bakhurst is going to have to get rid of all the dead wood – and there’s a lot of it in RTE.”

As for Ryan Tubridy’s future, Walsh believe that he could have a successful career in America if he has the ambition to go for it.

“He would definitely get work on one of the channels there,” Louis says.

“The last time I met him at the Late Late Show he looked weary. I said to him, ‘Why don’t you go to America?’ He said, ‘I’m going to do something, I’m 50 soon.’”

So who is Walsh’s favourite RTE broadcaster?

“Claire Byrne is the best on radio, I love her,” Louis reveals. “Claire has it all…she’s bright, warm, engaging, hugely likeable and can voice an educated opinion on an incredible range of issues and subjects. And she knows her music as well.”

Here, Louis gives his verdict on some of the personalities tipped to replace Tubs — and reveals who gets a YES from him.

WHO GETS A ‘YES’ FROM LOUIS...

.

OLIVER CALLAN Oliver Callan has already been sitting in Ryan Tubridy’s seat. Listening to him, I’d say he finds it very comfortable. Callan is funny and he’s intelligent. But while it’s easy to fill an hour on the RTE show, I think his career as a comedian will be his priority.

.

BRENDAN COURTNEY Brendan Courtney is another presenter who has been trying out Tubs’ seat and you could see him bedding in nicely on that show. He would definitely be a safe pair of hands. He’s very ambitious and he knows everybody. He would be as good as Ryan.

.

CLAIRE BROCK I think Claire Brock (The Tonight Show, Virgin Media) is the most underrated person on TV in Ireland. I don’t know her personally, but I absolutely love her. She’s got an opinion on everything and I like people who have opinions. I think she would be fantastic. She’d be followed on the schedule by another Claire, but that’s OK.

.

KATHRYN THOMAS Kathryn isn’t a new face, but she’s good at what she does. She has stood in for different people on radio. The older listeners and families know Kathryn from Operation Transformation, so she would be an easy sell if that’s what they’re looking for.

.

GREG O’SHEA Greg O’Shea from the Six O’Clock Show would be a breath of fresh air on Radio 1 at that hour. He’s young and fairly new to the game, but he has learned a lot since joining Virgin Media. He has a background in sport and there’s the Love Island connection, where he came out a winner. He’s a nice guy, he’s different and people like him. And it’s time for a new face.

.

ANTON SAVAGE And the winner…Anton Savage, currently on Newstalk, would be my number one choice to take over from Ryan Tubridy. He’s got likeability, he’s full of fun and is great with guests. He’s a very intelligent guy who seems to know everything about everything. I think he’s brilliant and he’s been well tutored by his mammy, media guru Terry Prone. So for Anton, it’s a yes for me. He gets the golden buzzer, the works.”

TOMMY MESCALL RTE news anchor and reporter Tommy Mescall strikes me as a broadcaster with huge potential. I don’t know a lot about him, but watching him on TV he definitely has the ‘X Factor.’ I think he would be great as a new voice on radio.