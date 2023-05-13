Louis Walsh pays tribute to showband star Paul Lyttle who has passed away

‘I learned so much from Paul. I learned more from him than anybody else in the business’

SHOWBIZ guru Louis Walsh has paid tribute to former Irish showband star Paul Lyttle of Chips who passed away today.

The former X Factor judge worked with Chips, which also featured Linda Martin, in the 1970s at the start of his own career. Paul and Linda were also in a relationship for many years.

Louis told the Sunday World: “I learned so much from Paul. I learned more from him than anybody else in the business.

“He taught me how to be a good manager, a good agent and to always get the best deal when it came to money.

“I was working in (Irish promoter) Tommy Hayden’s office at the time and that’s how I learned the game. Chips toured with the Bay City Rollers, they had a recording deal with Decca Records and they were on Top Of The Pops with their song, Love Matters.

“Paul was a great musician and a great songwriter. And Chips were one of the best bands I’d every heard, along with The Freshmen. They were two bands from the North and nobody could touch them, they were world class.

“Paul was never happy because he always wanted them to be better and he was a great leader. I loved working with Chips, I was their biggest fan, I really was.

There was nobody like him at the time in the showbands, although Chips weren’t really a showband, they were a vocal harmony band doing the showband circuit. They were absolutely ahead of their time.

“Paul was a class songwriter and he wrote Cross Your Heart, which the singer Tina sang in the Eurovision on this day 1974. The came seventh and it was the year ABBA won with Waterloo.

“I loved Paul’s personality. He was funny, good fun and very cynical, a typical Nordie, and I loved that. I’m lucky I met him, I really am.”

Former Eurovision representative Marc Roberts describes Lyttle, who was from Bangor, Co Down, as “an inspirational musician” who raised the bar when it came to live performances.

“Chips were one of the most exciting pop bands on the Irish scene and I looked up to them,” Marc says.

“When I went into the business myself it was always a pleasure to meet Paul. He was genuinely one of the nicest guys in the music scene.”