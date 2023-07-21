Legendary US singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016

US singing star Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.

The eminent and timeless stylist, whose devotion to classic American songs such as I Left My Heart In San Francisco brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died on Friday, just two weeks short of his birthday.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York.

The last of the great saloon singers of the mid-20th century, Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalogue rather than hit records”.

He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys, all but two after he reached his 60s, and enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans and fellow artists.