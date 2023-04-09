Legendary Irish comedian reveals how work dried up in wake of false groping claim

Funnyman Fox celebrates 90th birthday but remembers darker days when he was accused of sex-assault

Surrounded by his loving family and friends, including many from the world of Irish showbiz, funnyman Sil Fox last weekend celebrated his 90th birthday.

The veteran comic was on top form, entertaining a crowd of nearly 100 people with his trademark jokes and partying into the early hours of the morning at Dublin’s Green Isle Hotel where he was joined by stars such as Red Hurley.

However, behind the laughter as he also celebrated 55 years as a comedian, the former RTE Liveline Funny Friday star says he’s still struggling to come to terms with being the victim of a false sexual assault accusation in 2019.

Sil celebrates his big birthday

“The latter years of my career are not what they should have been as a result of that accusation,” Sil this week told the Sunday World.

“My phone stopped ringing and people stopped booking me. I lost all my work, including Funny Friday, which I had been doing for nine years and I had absolutely loved it. I had so many friends who phoned to give me support, but there were also some I didn’t hear from.

“At my age, every year is precious, and I was robbed of those years. It was devastating for me. I had to receive treatment for depression and I also got counselling. It still keeps me awake some nights thinking about being charged and up in court.

Sil with showbiz pals Dickie Rock, Tony Vincent, Sonny Knowles, Johnny Peters and Tommy Carey

“My name was dragged through the mud. I was all over the media and my photograph was in all the papers every time I went to court.”

The showbiz veteran had vehemently denied sexually assaulting the woman after he agreed to have a photo taken with her on December 17, 2018. The prosecution was brought against him in 2019.

In May 2020, the charge was finally thrown out at Dublin District Court by Judge Paula Murphy because of inconsistencies between the complainant’s evidence and CCTV footage shown during the non-jury trial.

The woman had alleged that Sil Fox had put his left hand on her groin and tickled her private area for 30 seconds as the photo was taken after she beckoned him over to her table in a Dublin bar for a selfie photo.

However, CCTV footage showed his hand on the table the entire time.

Sil Fox is currently suing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Garda Commissioner, the Minister for Justice, the Attorney General and the State over the failed prosecution.

In papers filed in the High Court, Fox’s legal representatives say: “His right to privacy was not protected and he has suffered serious reputational damages arising from these false allegations.”

This week, Fox revealed that the case is still ongoing. “I’m not fighting for damages, I just want an apology,” Sil says.

Looking back on his life as he marks his landmark 90th birthday, Sil told how he came from a poor background in Dublin’s Oliver Bond Flats and went on to perform all over the world as a comedian.

Sil with his late friend Joe Dolan

However, before becoming a professional entertainer at the age of 35, he gad worked in Dublin factories making ladies clothing and hats.

Sil then stumbled into comedy by chance. “I used to meet my pals once a week in a pub called The Red Lion,” he recalls. “There was a lad who used to make cups out of silver paper that were in cigarette packs, and whoever told the best gag got the cup. I got it a few times. Then I found myself looking up books and getting comedy and I started doing it in different pubs.

“I used to put down my name to be called up to perform, but, eventually, when I went into pubs and cabaret lounges I was automatically called. I did my first professional gig then in the Lower Deck at Portobello. A guy called Chris Byrne was the compere and he gave me my first gig ever, for which I got 30 bob.”

Sil credits Pope John Xlll for his decision to pursue comedy full-time. “Pope John Xlll got rid of the rule that women had to wear hats going to Mass, so that killed our hat business at the time,” he explains.

During the heyday of the Irish cabaret scene in the 1970s, Sil supported major stars such as our own Joe Dolan, Dickie Rock and Sonny Knowles, as well as visiting stars like Tony Christie of Amarillo fame. “I worked a lot in Clontarf Castle and The Braemor Rooms,” Sil recalls.

He supported legendary comic Norman Wisdom in the UK, performed on The Dinah Shore Show in Las Vegas and even played Honk Kong!

“I also worked for many years with Killester Travel as an entertainer on their golf trips to South Africa, Spain, Portugal and the Canaries. When I look back it was a charmed life.”

Joker Sil, who is available for gigs, counts himself lucky that his brain is still razor sharp and his health is perfect. “I quit smoking 25 years ago,” he says, adding: “I only used two patches – one for each eye so I couldn’t find the cigarettes.”