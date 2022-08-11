Laura Whitmore to make West End acting debut next month

The Bray native hosted the pre-recorded 2022 Love Island Reunion on Sunday night and is already moving on to her next project.

Laura Whitmore will make her West End debut next month after wrapping up the eighth series of Love Island.

The Bray native hosted the pre-recorded 2022 Love Island Reunion on Sunday night and is already moving on to her next project.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Laura announced that she would be taking to the stage at the Criterion Theatre in London’s West End from September.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sharing her cast photo, the 37-year-old wrote: “News!!! I’m joining the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story from September 6th! Come see me on stage making my West End debut in this critically acclaimed psychological thriller. For a limited run only, Book now!”

Laura is set to play Jenny in the award-winning supernatural thriller, taking over from Doctor Who star Mandip Gill.

Speaking about her new role, she said that she was “so excited” to take to the West End for the first time.

“Theatre has always been my first love and I can’t wait to get back on stage. I am a huge fan of the previous productions and delighted to be getting stuck in with rehearsals and working alongside such a hugely talented cast and team,” she said.

The play follows Jenny, who believes her new home is haunted, as she hosts dinner with her husband Sam (Felix Scott).

The couple and their guests, Lauren (Tamsin Carroll) and Ben (Busted singer Matt Willis), decide to stay up until 2:22 to see if any spirits join in on the party.

Following Laura’s exciting announcement, a host of famous pals flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt said: “Omg omg amazing”

Laura’s husband and the voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling wrote: “Cannot wait!!!!!”

Irish model and author Daniella Moyles said: “Obsessed with you and the many hats you wear so unapologetically, so effortlessly, so excellently!! Ultimate inspiration for grabbing life by the balls tbh”

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson chimed in: “Soooo excited about this babe! Congrats”

While Love Island series 5 contestant Amy Hart penned: “Love this show! Will be there”

It comes after Laura made the "difficult decision” to leave her BBC Radio 5 show last month after four years on the airwaves.

The mum-of-one revealed that she had some “very exciting news” to celebrate days after quitting the show.

Sharing some snaps of a date night with her husband Iain in Mallorca ahead of the Love Island final, she wrote: “Little celebration last night. I’m a huge believer in timing, and yesterday everything just clicked into place and I got some very exciting news.

“Sometimes life moves so fast you forget to be still and just enjoy the moment. Going to be a busy year so it’s important to take a breath.”