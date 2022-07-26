Laura Whitmore pays tribute to Caroline Flack with Glastonbury throwback

The Love Island host took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to open up about some of her “best memories” with her pal.

Laura shared a photo of her and Caroline at Glastonbury as Flackstock kicked off on Monday. Photo: Instagram

Laura Whitmore has paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack with a throwback photo of the pair at a festival.

She shared a throwback snap of them holding hands with another friend as they stood in wellies at a muddy Glastonbury and said: “My best memories of Caroline were at festivals - Reading, V Festival, Big Feastival, and here at Glastonbury.

“We didn't want to leave. We couldn't find where Caroline parked so we very nearly didn't.”

She added: “Caroline loved a festival, so it seemed very fitting that she has her own. Love to everyone at Flackstock.”

Laura’s sweet tribute came as crowds flocked to Englefield Estate in Berkshire on Monday for Flackstock – a day festival that celebrated Caroline’s life with comedy, dance and musical acts while raising money for mental health charities.

Caroline’s mother Christine and sister Jody, alongside her friends Natalie Pinkham, Dawn O’Porter, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff, Leigh and Jill Francis brought the festival to life to honour the late presenter, who died by suicide in February 2020.

Masked Singer winner Natalie Imbruglia, pop sensation Louise Redknapp, Olly Murs, Dermot O'Leary, Rylan Clark-Neal, and Fleur East were among the attendees and performers at the event.

Opening the event, Caroline's sister Jody told the crowd that everyone performing was a friend of Caroline's and hoped that it would be a day "full of dancing".

"This is who she was, this is what she liked, we are sort of encapsulating her today,” she told PA news agency.

"We have tried to do that from the very beginning, our motto was 'What would Caroline do?' the whole way through.

"Today is definitely a good day, there is a lot of bad ones there have been but today is a good one."

Jody added that there would "hopefully" be another Flackstock in the future.