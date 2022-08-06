Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson call time on their whirlwind romance

The pair are said to have split because of their 13 year age gap

Kim Kardashian, right, and Pete Davidson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) — © Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called time on their whirlwind romance.

The reality TV star and the SNL comedian began dating in November 2021 after she split from her ex-husband Kanye West.

Insiders say that the couple split up because of their 13-year age gap.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41, they are just in very different places at the moment,” a source told Page Six.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the source adds.

“But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The pair met last October while Kim was filming SNL. As part of the show, the pair shared an onscreen kiss from which Kim says she felt a spark.

“When we kissed, I was just like ‘Mmm!’ It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing.”

“I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being stupid and it’s nothing, it’s just a stage kiss,'” she added.

The source said that Kim, who is filming a reality TV show, running multiple businesses and studying to be a lawyer was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

Kim recently returned from a trip to Australia to visit Pete who is currently filming his new movie Wizards there.

The pair are said to have been in constant communication while apart but ultimately, the couple decided to split following a rocky nine months.

Their romance caused tensions between Kim, Pete and her ex Kanye West.

“When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it,” the source said.

“Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.”

Kim and Kanye wed in May 2014, and have four children together, North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3).