Kerry Katona speaks of both being a millionaire and shoplifting for food

‘I lost the lot. Got a little bit back, went back into bankruptcy, became a millionaire again’

Kerry Katona has told how she’s experienced both being a millionaire and having to shoplift for food - and added that life has taught her that being wealthy doesn’t make you happy.

Speaking on the Matt Haycox podcast, Kerry told how she had to live through poverty both as a child and a mum.

“I've been on every side of the coin you can think of,” she said on the podcast. “I went from having nothing to getting my clothes off a car boot sale with my nan. Going on the rob with my mum.

“I remember being nine years of age and it was Christmas.

“We just got moved from a refuge into a new house and it was Christmas morning and we had no decorations and the people from the refuge knocked on Christmas morning with a bin bag of second hand stuff. We were eternally grateful.”

Kerry, who used to be married to Irish Westlife star Brian McFadden, has also experienced times of wealth and poverty in her adult life.

“I became a millionaire overnight, then split up with Brian. Then I got the Iceland deal... then I had my own reality show, became a millionaire again,” added the 42 year old.

“Lost the lot. Got a little bit back, went back into bankruptcy, became a millionaire again.

“I don't know anybody who has done that. I'm a grafter and I work and continue to work my a**e off because of those kids,” she said of supporting her family.

Katona - who recently wrote about her struggles in her autobiography, Whole Again - added that she’s learnt from living through very different financial times.

“The one thing I've learnt is, money doesn't make you happy, it just gives you options,” she added.