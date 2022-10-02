Kerry Katona says ex George Kay ‘kicked’ her while pregnant in new book

“He locked me in the bathroom as punishment. I slept in a bathtub that night. The next day I had to film a scene for the show”

Kerry Katona has opened up about how her ex-husband had "one hand on the steering wheel and one around my neck” in her new autobiography.

The former Atomic Kitten star revealed the extent of the abuse she suffered while married to the late George Kay in her new book, Whole Again: Love, Life And Me.

Kerry recalled one incident where George – who died in 2019 of a drug overdose – hurt her after she made a joke about being fed vegetables off a fork by musician Bryan Adams during a house viewing.

“I could barely breathe and honestly thought I was done for, when he released his grip, pulled over, opened the passenger side door and dragged me out of the car by my hair,” the 42-year-old wrote.

“I fell, hitting my head on the door. He spat on me, got back in the car and drove off.

“All because Bryan Adams had fed me broccoli off a fork.”

She added that “there was nothing sexual or romantic about that moment with Bryan... but George didn’t see it that way.”

“We left the house-viewing quickly, got in the car and as he drove off he had one hand on the steering wheel and one around my neck.”

Kerry said that George once accused her of flirting with Blue star Antony Costa during filming for ITV2’s The Big Reunion in 2013 and called her a “disgusting slut”.

“He locked me in the bathroom as punishment. I slept in a bathtub that night. The next day I had to film a scene for the show.”

And she wrote about how her ex-husband abused her even while she was pregnant with their daughter, Dylan-Jorge.

“Even as my stomach grew, he would push me over, kick me and spit in my face.

“Soon after he’d apologise, tell me how much he loved me and gently let me know it was all my fault because I pushed his buttons. And then I’d be the one apologising.”

Also in the new book, Kerry told of how she once got into a bust up with her bandmate Natasha Hamilton during Atomic Kitten’s tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The pair had gone out drinking one day and Michelle Heaton – who had been standing in for Liz McLarnon – was taken to hospital by ambulance and later photographed in a bad state.

Natasha claimed that Kerry had tipped off photographers, blaming her for the incident and leading to a physical confrontation.

Kerry explained: “We got into a huge fight.

"I’m not proud of the fact it turned physical but I was absolutely fuming that she was accusing me of doing something I absolutely didn’t do.

“I was going mental. I kicked off in front of everyone. They ended up locking me out of the pub, so I tried to break the door down to get back in. I was absolutely furious.”