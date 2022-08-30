Kerry Katona says Brian McFadden proposed after 3 weeks because she was so ‘good in bed’

The former Atomic Kitten star was married to the Westlife singer from 2002 to 2004, with their divorce being finalised in 2006

Kerry Katona has bragged that her ex-husband Brian McFadden proposed to her after just 21 days because she was so “good in bed”.

The former Atomic Kitten star was married to the Westlife singer from 2002 to 2004, with their divorce being finalised in 2006.

In a trailer for a tell-all episode with podcaster Shaun Attwood, Kerry said that she bagged her husband because of her skills in the bedroom department.

“I mean, Brian proposed to me after three weeks,” she said before turning to the camera and adding: "That's how good I am in bed."

Kerry and Brian tied the knot at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Rathfeigh, Co Meath before a star-studded reception at Slane Castle.

A host of famous faces attended the lavish wedding celebrations, including their Atomic Kitten and Westlife bandmates as well as members of S Club 7.

The pair share two children together, Molly Marie (20) and Lilly-Sue (19).

Kerry is also mum to Heidi (15) and Maxwell (14), who she has from her marriage to Mark Croft. The former couple got married in 2007 before divorcing in 2011.

She welcomed daughter Dylan-Jorge (8) with her ex-husband George Kay, who tragically died of an overdose in 2019.

The singer recently joked that she’s been married so many times she forgets which ex-husband is the father of her kids.

She said that Father’s Day is a “nightmare” at her house as she’s had five children with three different men and struggles to keep up.

Opening up about her previous marriages to Rachel Fairburn on the Wheel of Misfortune podcast, the 41-year-old joked: “I've had that many husbands I can't keep up, I've got to Google it half of the time.

“I say to the kids, ‘Which is your dad?’ Honest to god, Father's Day at my house you can't get a car parking space, it's a nightmare.”