Kerry Katona jokes she’s had ‘that many husbands’ she mixes them up

Kerry Katona has joked that she’s been married so many times she forgets which ex-husband is the father of her kids.

The former Atomic Kitten star said that Father’s Day is a “nightmare” at her house as she’s had five children with three different men and struggles to keep up.

The 41-year-old opened up about her previous marriages to Rachel Fairburn on the Wheel of Misfortune podcast on Wednesday, which was hosted by BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I've had that many husbands I can't keep up, I've got to Google it half of the time,” Kerry joked.

“I say to the kids, ‘Which is your dad?’ Honest to god, Father's Day at my house you can't get a car parking space, it's a nightmare.”

Kerry shares two children, Molly Marie (20) and Lilly-Sue (19) with her first husband, former Westlife singer Brian McFadden, who she married in Co Meath in 2002. The pair split in 2004 and their divorce was finalised two years later.

She is also mum to Heidi (15) and Maxwell (14), who she has from her marriage to Mark Croft. The former couple got married in 2007 before divorcing in 2011.

Kerry welcomed daughter Dylan-Jorge (8) with her ex-husband George Kay, who tragically died of an overdose in 2019.

Now, the singer has found love again with new beau, personal trainer Ryan Mahoney, who she got engaged to in August 2020.

She revealed last week that she plans to have a double wedding with Real Housewives of Cheshire star Ampicka Pickston, who is engaged to West Ham United owner David Sullivan.

Kerry shared a snap on Instagram of all four enjoying a spot to eat at a swanky restaurant as she beamed for the camera in a smart black suit while Ampicka stunned in a vibrant blue dress.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Great night planning our double wedding together!!! btw the boys are planning it!!”