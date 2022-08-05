Kerry Katona compares herself to a whale but vows never to hide her body

The 41-year-old was discussing snaps from her holiday to Marbella

Kerry Katona has compared herself to a whale in a self-deprecating Instagram rant.

The mother of five took to social media to discuss snaps of her on holiday in Marbella.

In a video, she shared: "I was like, ‘Oh my God, is that a whale? No! It was Kerry!’. It’s alright though. It’s all good. I’ve got a big bum. But can you see? It’s like my body’s swollen. It’s like you need to get a pin and go ‘pop’."

Responding to a fan who told her to embrace her body, Kerry said: "I am embracing my body! I am very open and honest with my kids.

"I’ve had surgery. Why lie to them? But I’m a 41-year-old woman. I’m entitled to do what I want to do after having five kids. And I’m very open and honest with my kids and hopefully, everything that I’ve had done will put them off for life!

“But I'm not going to hide away what I’ve done!”

"Yes, I look huge. It’s not healthy, it’s not good. I need to get in the gym when I get home,” she continued.

Adding: “I’ve definitely got body issues. I love my food. I think that’s the problem. I love it so much.

“So there we go,” she said, adding “My body’s just swollen. It is what it is, isn’t it people?"

She finished by adding that her fiancée Ryan Mahoney loves her no matter what size she is.

Katona recently opened up about her heartbreak after her teenage daughter told her that she “didn’t want to be here anymore.”

The Atomic Kitten singer told of her 15-year-old daughter Heidi’s battle with anxiety in her column for New! Magazine.

In the column, Kerry referenced model Christine McGuiness’ daughter Penelope, who told her parents that she was experiencing suicidal thoughts while at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mum-of-five was inspired to get candid about her own child’s struggles.

“I don't think the pandemic had that much of an effect on my children in that sense, but Heidi suffers with anxiety and a lack of self-confidence in general,” she wrote.

“And she has got to a point where she's spoken like that. She once sat on her bed and told me she didn't want to be here anymore.”

She added: “It broke my heart and I cried my eyes out.”

Kerry shares Heidi and her brother Maxwell (14) with her ex-husband Mark Croft, to who she was married between 2007 and 2011.

She is also mum to Molly (20) and Lilly-Sue (19), who she shares with her first husband Brian McFadden, as well as 8-year-old Dylan-Jorge, whose father is the late rugby player George Kay.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please reach out for help. You can contact Bodywhys on 012107906, Pieta House on 1800247247 or Samaritans on 116123.