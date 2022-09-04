Keith Duffy says he ‘can’t write ballad for dad… I’m no Bob Dylan’

Thirty-five weeks ago he was left with another huge gap in his life when his dad and musical mentor Séan Duffy died aged 76, killed by his fifth bout of cancer.

Yet Keith Duffy sums up his three decades on the road by sighing: “I’ve lived a very lonely life.”

He says being on tour without his wife and two kids left him with a hole.

Thirty-five weeks ago he was left with another huge gap in his life when his dad and musical mentor Séan Duffy died aged 76, killed by his fifth bout of cancer.

Fervent Christian Keith told Sunday World in his frankest interview yet about his dad’s death he was trying to cling to “positivity” amid his grief.

The dad-of-two (47) said in a chat from his €1.3million (£1.12) mansion in Swords, Dublin, draws hope from his belief he will now have a constant companion on tour buses, planes and stages in the form of his dad’s spirit.

Keith said as well as believing Séan’s presence is constantly by his side, he wears a religious medal the 76-year-old musician gave him before he was killed by his fifth bout of cancer.

As he prepares to leave his family again for a 100-date tour with Boyzlife, alongside former Westlife crooner Brian McFadden, he said: “I do believe in heaven and hell, and I do believe in an afterlife, so I feel my dad with me all the time, not just when I’m on stage.

“I wear a religious medal my dad used to wear. and I wear it now and I feel he’s a part of me everywhere I go.

“I’ve lived a very lonely life – I’ve been in the music business for 30 years and I’ve been travelling around the world without my family all that time, so you get used to being on your own and now I don’t have to be anymore – my dad comes everywhere with me now, so it’s a positive way to look at it, and a nice way to look at it.”

Surprisingly, there is one way the Boyzone veteran admits he can’t pay tribute to his old man – with an original song.

Guitarist and singer Séan – who Keith reckons crooned “better than Sinatra” – guided his son through the making of his latest record Old School.

It’s a collection of 1980s-inspired rock tunes with Brian McFadden (42) with whom Keith formed Boyzlife in 2016.

Despite the record being dedicated to Sean and the CD version carrying a picture of Keith’s father, he says he doubts he will ever try to put his devastation into song as he wants to stay true to his “pop band” roots and doesn’t think he’s on the same level as the likes of Bob Dylan to do his dad justice.

Keith added: “We don’t write about real-life matters – we’re a pop band, we sing songs about love and loss, but writing a song about my dad isn’t something I’m interested in doing – I’m not Bob Dylan, you know? I’m in the remnants of a boyband.”

Keith in his early Boyzone days — © BAND Photo

He went on about his daily battle with grief: “My dad died on the January 8, and you just have to learn to live with it. I don’t think you ever get over losing a parent.

“It’s one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to face. Having said that, I’m not a child anymore and it’s a reality of life that ultimately most of us are going to lose a parent or parents in our life, and you don’t really know what that’s like until you’ve experienced it, and I’ve experienced it now and it’s not very nice.

“It’s not a nice feeling, it’s not a nice time – it takes time to heal and he’s gone eight months ago now, and I still miss him every day.

“He was a great part of my life – he was a great part of my career. He was a great coach with music because he was a musician and singer himself, so, you know, I found great support from him in everything I do – especially with Boyzlife.

“He really lent a hand with the A&R of our album and gave us his opinion on how he thought the mixes were coming along as we were recording songs, so I’m delighted in one respect he got to hear the finished results before he died.

“That was a nice thing for me to have, the fact that he did hear the finished songs before he passed, and in actual fact, we have dedicated the album to him.

“There is a hard copy CD of the album and it’s actually dedicated to the memory of my dad, and there’s a nice picture of him on the album playing the guitar. He would have loved the idea of his face being on the album, you know?”

One thing Keith doesn’t need his dad’s spirit to do for him is keep him out of the way of temptation on the road.

Despite being a multi-millionaire thanks to his days with Ronan Keating and Co in Boyzone and now his new band Boyzlife, he insists he’s never fallen into the sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll cliché.

“I was never big into drink or drugs,” he says. “I grew up like everyone else, but Boyzone weren’t a heavy metal rock band. We were very aware we had impressionable fans and that we had a young audience who followed us, and respected us, and we had to make sure to show and lead them in a good example, so it was something we never fell into.”

He adds about being brought up by Séan and mum Pat: “It might be in the upbringing – Boyzone are all very much mammy’s boys. And an Irish Mammy will have great control over their sons, and the relationship between and Irish Mammy and their son is very close.

Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden

“I would go as far as to say that the five of us had great mothers and we were brought up very well and we were brought up to respect our elders.”

He has told how his faith got him through the death of fellow Boyzone singer Stephen Gately, who died in 2009 aged 33 from fluid on the lungs resulting from an undiagnosed congenital heart defect.

Keith said he struggled to sleep at night with “really bad nightmares” and “probably drank too much” as he batted grief – but found constantly repeating the Hail Mary until it became like a mantra helped “stop my mind from wandering or thinking about things I didn’t want to think about”.

He told Sunday World about his approach now to worship: “I go to church when I need to. I wouldn’t be a churchgoer every Sunday and my life wouldn’t permit me to go to church every Sunday – I’m travelling a lot of the time.

“My faith comes from my family and my upbringing – my “My faith comes from my family and my upbringing – my mother and father

instilled in me what their beliefs were and I’ve taken what they’ve taught me and I’ve taken what I believe to be true and I’ve kind of found the faith

I believe in. It helps me if I lose people. It helps me if I’m having dark times.”

But Keith’s faith-induced positivity has limits.

He admitted last week he doesn’t go out and socialise in his hometown of Dublin as he thinks he and bandmate Brian are hammered by negative publicity. Keith said: “You come over here and whether it be radio DJs or certain journalists, they write in derogatory terms about us. They’re just negative.”

Ex-manager of Boyzone and Westlife Louis Walsh (70) has also had a dig at the ex-boybanders, saying he hated the idea of them “murdering” both groups’ “classics” with their new act.

Family man Keith, who shares son Jay, 26, and daughter Mia, 22, with his wife of 24 years Lisa Smith, brushes it all off for fans who have stuck with him for decades – saying he wants the new Boyzlife tunes to invoke a “nostalgia” that takes them back to a time when they didn’t have to worry about the responsibilities and mundanities of life including “bills and mortgages”.

Keith and Brian start their UK-wide tour for their ‘Old School’ album in Liverpool on September 26, and will appear at the Reminisce Festival in the city on September 10.