Johnny Depp files own notice to Court of Appeals one day after Amber Heard’s
Johnny Depp has filed a notice of appeal to the Virginia Court of Appeals, one day after his former partner Amber Heard filed her own against the outcome of the multimillion-dollar defamation case.
Documents filed on Friday in Fairfax County read: “Plaintiff and counterclaim-defendant John C Depp, II, by counsel, hereby appeals to the Court of Appeals of Virginia from all adverse rulings and from the final judgment order of this Circuit Court entered on June 24, 2022.”
On Thursday Ms Heard’s legal team submitted a notice that claimed errors made during the trial had prevented a “just and fair verdict” from being returned.
The actress’ filings come shortly after Judge Penney Azcarate, who oversaw the six-week trial at Fairfax County District Court, dismissed her legal team’s claims of improper juror service.
On Thursday Ms Heard’s legal team submitted a notice that claimed errors made during the trial had prevented a ‘just and fair verdict’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
“We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment,” a spokesperson for the actress said, following the filing’s submission.
“We are therefore appealing the verdict.
“While we realise today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”
Mr Depp sued his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote for The Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.
Today's Headlines
air blow | Aer Lingus cancels further flights from Dublin Airport this weekend
tragic death | Woman's body taken during wake for post-mortem before being ‘rushed back’ for funeral, inquest hears
bad romance | Ex-model Denise Robinson says she nearly lost everything due to ‘toxic love’
its all over | Christine McGuinness forced to keep split from husband Paddy ‘a secret for weeks’
passport row | Longitude festival bar defends confiscating IDs from revellers suspected to be underage
mind games | Johnny Depp files own notice to Court of Appeals one day after Amber Heard’s
rainy days | Widespread outbreaks of rain forecast ahead of All-Ireland Final weekend
CRIME WORLD | Episode 131: The life and crimes of Kinahan hitman Imre Arakas
super cacks | Burglar who had underpants on his head admits breaking into Supermac’s TWICE in one day
bail refused | Man (48) ‘posed as teen to sexually exploit kids online’, court told