Irish siblings to appear on new Netflix dating show Dated and Related
Meet the Irish siblings poised to take part in Netflix’s new dating show.
Dated and Related - which drops on the streaming platform next Friday - sees siblings offer their advice to singletons as they aim to find romance.
Rachel Foster and her brother Andy - from Ballymoney in Co Antrim - have revealed that they’ll be taking part in the highly anticipated show.
Rachel shared the news via the social media platform Instagram. “Before you ask we don’t date each other. Hard to believe me and Andy jetted off to France this time last year to film with @netflix @netflixuk,” she posted.
Read more
“It’s been hard to keep this one quiet but we can finally announce that we will be on your tv screens next week.”
The pair were widely congratulated for their news by followers.
The brand new series will see pairs of siblings observe each other’s love lives up close as they search for their soulmates.
Dated and Related was filmed in a luxury villa in the South of France.
The concept is formed around the idea that nobody knows you better than your sibling, making them the perfect wingman for those looking for love.
The 10-episode series arrives on Netflix on September 2nd and is hosted by Melinda Berry, who previously presented reality show Too Hot to Handle.
Today's Headlines
lotta gossip | Speculation DWTS to feature two new female presenters
'treasure' | Mother of tragic Dylan McCarthy (29) tells funeral she's ‘humbled’ by countrywide support
candidate | Roy Keane linked with return to Sunderland after Alex Neil departure
Style It Out | Angry Twitter users slam Harry Styles Slane Castle gig as ‘an insult’
Hell-fast | Row breaks out after missile thrown at loyalist parade in Belfast
Dangerous Driver | Driver (30s) charged after crashing car into group of men in Dublin
new faces | Kin star Clare Dunne praises Aiden Gillen’s gay gangster as RTÉ hit set for return
'Traumatic' | OAP Tom Niland may spend rest of life in hospital paralysed after burglary attack
Wheel danger | Fleeing driver dragged garda who tried to stop car along road in Kildare
jail review | Texas man arrested after leaving review for hitman hired to kill his ex-girlfriend