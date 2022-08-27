Irish siblings to appear on new Netflix dating show Dated and Related

“It’s been hard to keep this one quiet but we can finally announce that we will be on your tv screens next week.”

Meet the Irish siblings poised to take part in Netflix’s new dating show.

Dated and Related - which drops on the streaming platform next Friday - sees siblings offer their advice to singletons as they aim to find romance.

Rachel Foster and her brother Andy - from Ballymoney in Co Antrim - have revealed that they’ll be taking part in the highly anticipated show.

Rachel Foster

Rachel shared the news via the social media platform Instagram. “Before you ask we don’t date each other. Hard to believe me and Andy jetted off to France this time last year to film with @netflix @netflixuk,” she posted.

The pair were widely congratulated for their news by followers.

Andy Foster

The brand new series will see pairs of siblings observe each other’s love lives up close as they search for their soulmates.

Dated and Related was filmed in a luxury villa in the South of France.

The concept is formed around the idea that nobody knows you better than your sibling, making them the perfect wingman for those looking for love.

The 10-episode series arrives on Netflix on September 2nd and is hosted by Melinda Berry, who previously presented reality show Too Hot to Handle.