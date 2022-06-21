Yvonne Tiernan says ‘be respectful’ when asking her about husband Tommy

The musician said that while she has a blossoming career of her own, she’s not hurt when people want to talk to her about her comedian husband.

Yvonne Tiernan has said that it’s “no harm” talking about her husband Tommy Tiernan in interviews as her band The Raines are still only finding their feet.

The musician, who co-founded the band in 2019, said that while she has a blossoming career of her own, she’s not hurt when people want to talk to her about her comedian husband, who recently wrapped up his role as Da Gerry in Derry Girls.

“I'm very aware that, even when doing interviews, people might be interested in talking to me because I'm married to Tommy and I get that,” she told the RTÉ Guide.

“I would be the same; I'm interested in him and a fan of his work. We're still establishing ourselves as a band, so it's no harm, let's be honest, that Tommy is there. But it's also a line for me to walk in terms of my family and Tommy and his work and being respectful.”

Yvonne recently took a step back from her husband’s management team so that she could focus on her own projects, which she believes was a good move for their relationship.

“We have an amazing team of people who work with us and for us, and there’s times when I’m heavily involved in the management of the business side of things for Tommy’s work and times I’m not,” she explained.

“He kind of manages himself and then he has international management. So technically, I am part of the management team but there was a stage where it was good for us that I wanted to go and do something else.

“So, I stepped away from it for a while and that was really good for us. When you’re a couple, you can end up just talking about work a lot.

“So, I stepped away and did my own projects. What I like to say is we work together, and we have a business together; we’re business partners.”

Yvonne and Tommy tied the knot in August 2009 at Castle Leslie in Monaghan after seven years of dating. The couple have three children together.

Tommy is also father to three other children from his previous marriage to Jayne Street.