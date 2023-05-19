Yvonne Connolly shares daughter Ali’s secondary school graduation joy

‘You did it Al and with a misneach award too’

Yvonne Connolly celebrated her daughter Ali’s secondary school graduation by declaring “you’re some woman” in a proud Instagram post.

In response, Ali, whose dad is Yvonne’s ex, Ronan Keating, said: “I couldn’t have done it without you!”

Sharing snaps from the ceremony, Yvonne wrote: “Secondary school Graduation day. You did it Al and with a misneach award too. You’re some woman. So great to celebrate you tonight with @mikey_sheehy03 and all the Connolly’s.”

Yvonne then added how proud the family was of Ali, saying: “John, Jack, Missy and I couldn’t be more proud of you. Can’t wait to see what your next chapter unfolds.”

Newly-graduated Ali replied to her mum in the comment section: Aww mum this is the cutest. Couldn’t have done it without you! I love you to pieces.”

Her family applauded her achievement, with her brother Jack commenting: “So glad you’re putting to use all that amazing knowledge I gave you”

While step-mum Storm wrote: “Congratulations Al!!!! Amaaaaaaazing effort xxx”

Others also joined in on the comments with author Cecelia Ahern writing: “Fabulous…congratulations Ali!!”

TV personality Lucy Kennedy commented: “Awe look!!!!! A huge congratulations Ali. Xxxx”

Stylist Lisa Fitzpatrick wrote: “Congratulations”

Graduation girl Ali

The graduation girl herself also took to Instagram to share a glimpse at the big day while thanking everyone who helped her reach the milestone.

However, she admitted she still has “one more hurdle left” with the Leaving Cert starting soon.

She wrote: “6th year Graduation complete, one more hurdle left #lc2023. Thank you to everyone who has helped me through the last 5 years of secondary school! Now it’s to see what the next chapter holds”