Yvonne Connolly ‘ridiculously excited to be granny’ after son Jack Keating welcomes baby

Yvonne Connolly has said she’s “ridiculously excited to be a granny” as she wished her son Jack a happy birthday on social media.

Jack, who shocked fans last week when he announced that he had become a father, is turning 24 today and his friends and family have come out in their droves to send him birthday wishes – including his famous parents.

His model mum Yvonne paid tribute to her son by sharing a sweet Instagram photo of the pair beaming beside one another in hospital shortly after her granddaughter was born.

She looked delighted as she cradled the newborn while Jack seemed proud as ever with his little girl.

“Happy birthday Jack," Yvonne wrote.

“24 years ago today I held you in my arms like this and you made me the happiest woman in the world. I’ve loved you every minute of every day since. I’m so proud of you and ridiculously excited to be a granny”.

Yvonne shares Jack and daughters Missy (22) and Ali (17) with former Boyzone star Ronan Keating, who also shared a birthday message for his eldest online.

Posting a video from stage rehearsals at contemporary dining venue Black Owl in Jakarta, Indonesia, the singer apologised for being away from home on Jack’s birthday.

However, he insisted that the birthday boy would be well looked after by stepmum Storm and young siblings Cooper (5) and Coco (2).

“I want to wish my son Jack a very happy birthday. He is 24 today. You are some man for one man. I love you, I’m so proud of you, son,” the 46-year-old said on his Instagram stories today.

“Sorry I’m not there to celebrate with you today but Stormy and the kids are going to spoil you and I’ll see you very soon for a dirty steak”.

Meanwhile, Jack’s sister Missy, who is currently living in Australia, has gushed that she’s “so unbelievably proud” of her big brother.

Sharing a series of snaps of the sibling duo, she wrote: “Happy birthday my bro️ @jackkeating11.

“Watching you become the man you are has been incredible. I am so unbelievably proud of you, especially in these last months...

“Breaks my heart that I'm a million miles away! Wishing we could raise a glass today and celebrate you. Love you always, See ya soon”.

Younger sister Ali also said she missed Jack “a whole bunch” online while his Love Island co-stars made sure to mark the occasion with some birthday tributes.

Fellow Casa Amor bombshell Mollie Salmon shared photos with Jack and some other Islanders as she said: “Happy birthday to my favourite Irish man @jackkeating11, can’t wait for our casa reunion in Ibiza! Have the best day!”

It comes after Jack said that he and his child’s mum are not together but they are “really looking forward to co-parenting”.

He added that the mother wishes to keep her identity private.

"My daughter's mother and I are not together, however, we look forward to co-parenting and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs,” he told The Sun.

"This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life."