Young Offenders comeback confirmed as bosses hunt for the cast of season 4

Conor McSweeney (Alex Murphy) and Jock O'Keeffe (Chris Walley) are to return for a fourth series of the hit comedy series set in Cork, The Young Offenders.

The Young Offenders are returning, show bosses have confirmed – and they are on the hunt for new additions to the cast.

The BBC are teaming up with RTÉ to bring back the much-loved comedy following the antics of Cork lads Jock and Conor.

Producers have already issued a casting call for the upcoming season, revealing they are “open to characters who may not be from Cork, as well as Cork characters.”

“We’re over the moon to have been commissioned for Series 4 of the show on BBC One, and of course always grateful for the ongoing support of RTÉ,” said creator Peter Foott following the big news.

"Audiences have been asking for more of the journeys of these characters and we’re very excited to take the show in new directions for Series 4 and can’t wait to bring it back to TV screens.”

Justin Healy, the head of RTÉ Comedy said: "The Young Offenders is a firm favourite with RTÉ audiences and we are delighted to be bringing it back to screen. It’s exciting to be working with the BBC once again to bring Irish talent to an international audience.”

Adding to the buzz, Ben Caudell, the Commissioning Editor for BBC Comedy said: “We’re so happy to have The Young Offenders back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, so that viewers once again enjoy the adventures, and misadventures, of all these brilliant comic characters - they may not be quite so young, but they’re still very much offenders.”

Producers from Vico Films – Peter Foott and Cormac Fox – are joined by Executive Producers Lotte Beasley, Abby Singer and Michael Doherty in bringing the next season to life with the hep of Director Jamie Jay Johnson.