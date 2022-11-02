Young Dublin Matilda star Alisha Weir to grace red carpet at Irish premiere

Watch the trailer here

Young Dublin actress Alisha Weir is set to attend this month one of the first Irish screenings of the Hollywood movie Matilda, in which she plays the lead role.

Alisha (13) is pencilled in to attend a showing of the Tim Michin musical depiction of Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel at a gala family screening at the Cork International Film festival on November 20.

Irish fans will also get a taste of the eagerly awaited flick when it is shown for the first time on a big screen here at its multimedia premier in Dublin’s Movie@Dundrum on Tuesday.

It goes on release on November 25.

Alisha stars alongside Stephen Graham (Mr Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs Wormwood) and Emma Thompson (Ms Trunchbull).

Matilda tells the story of an extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

The story has already been a stage musical as well as a 1996 film.

Alisha previously shot to fame when she wowed the Late Late Toy Show audience in 2017 when she fronted a choir which sang a cover of Cindy Lauper’s True Colours.

She has also appeared in Virgin Media’s Darklands and last year took part in Irish Women in Harmony performance on The Late Late Show, with their Christmas song, a cover of The Cranberries’ Dreams also featuring Una Healy and Imelda May among others in aid of the ISPCC.

She is signed to Maureen Ward’s Talent Academy and among her other roles has been playing Molly in musical Annie at the Dublin National Concert Hall and Once at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

Alisha, who hails from Knockylon, also had a small part in Dancing With The Stars.

“It was my first ever big film, it was just amazing and I was quite nervous but they made me feel so welcome,” Alisha recently said of her upcoming role.

“I was watching everything they were doing so I can be like them as well”.

She said she could not believe she landed such a big part.

“I was just so stunned, I started crying and I was just so happy and grateful.

“Growing up I have always loved Matilda, it has just always been one of my favourites. I just can’t believe it, I don’t know when it will sink in but it’s mad to think that I’m Matilda.”

Among those celebrating Alisha’s success is her former stage school teacher Johnny Ward.

“I’m over the moon for Alisha, she’s one of my students and everyone is thrilled for her,” the former Fair City told the Sunday World.

Emma Thompson takes the role of the nasty headmistress Miss Trunchbull in the new film.