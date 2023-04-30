Young actor Mark McKenna is on the TV double with starring roles in two RTE series

Not only is the teen starring as criminal Anthony Kinsella in Kin, but he’s also featuring as young hoodlum Killo in Fair City

Mark as Anthony with Clare Dunne as Amanda in Kin

Meet the young actor who’s taking over our TV screens on Sunday nights on two of RTÉ’s top rated shows.

Not only is Mark McKenna Jnr starring as teenage criminal Anthony Kinsella in Kin, but he’s also featuring as young hoodlum Killo in Fair City.

Viewers of Kin have got to see Anthony progress further into the Kinsella mob at the urging of his grandfather Bren and his dad Jimmy, while in Fair City Killo has become right-hand man to local crime boss Aidan.

“They have similarities,” Mark tells the Sunday Worldabout his characters. “I would say that Killo was definitely raised by the streets, he is very, very streetwise. He has seen stuff.

“But I think Anthony in season two is only starting to see stuff now.

“His mam kind of mammied him, he didn’t really see as much. I think Killo would be streetwise, but wouldn’t have as much power as Anthony would. “Anthony has the power, but would not be as streetwise.”

Aidan, Rafferty, Hayley and Mark as Killo in Fair City

Although Mark is 19, the character of Anthony is 16 and he admits he has developed since season one of Kin.

“I think he knows now the power dynamic has shifted,” Mark points out.

“I definitely think that Anthony knows it’s not the same family — it has changed, there is a split in it.

“Especially after seeing his dad leaving the house. That’s incredible to see.

“After only losing your older brother maybe eight months ago and then for your mam and dad to split — that’s ruining a kid’s childhood, even though he’s a teenager. He is standing up to his mam because of that.”

Fair City viewers may remember Killo being introduced around four years ago as a local teenage vandal and tearaway.

“He was definitely a vandal without a doubt, messed up a few cars and annoyed residents. I think it was Eoghan who he really wound up,” recalls Mark, who can also be seen on the hit soap on weekday nights.

After an absence of nearly three years, Killo was re-introduced in recent weeks.

“I was working on Kin so was stuck filming that for a while, so I was out for maybe two or two-and-a-half years,” explains Mark.

Killo will be seen becoming smitten with bar owner Hayley Collins, whose pub is used by Aidan for crime meetings.

Mark with his girlfriend Megan

“I think he has that kind of crush on her, like when you’re young and you kind of have a crush on an older woman where she might be a little bit too old for you but you still want to test your luck,” he says.

“He definitely has a crush on her, but then again he is Aidan’s right hand man.

“So he tries to play that up, as in ‘look what I can bring you, I’m Aidan’s right-hand man, I’m with him all the time’.

“He’s trying to impress her with being with Aidan, but he’s also trying to impress Aidan as well and not look like a complete push over.”

In the second episode of this season of Kin we got to see Bren training Anthony in how to use a gun on a firing range.

“They are very strict with firearms on set because of the incident that happened in America, so everything is very strict to make sure the gun isn’t loaded,” he stresses.

“The correct term for it is a soft gun, an air gun. You can actually see if there’s any bullets in it. Just before we call action there would be a guy on set and he would be a trained military man and he would say to us ‘check the gun’.

“There’s be nothing in it, ‘are you all ready and OK for filming’, and we’d say all say ‘yeah’, and then we’d get on and film it, which I thought it was good as we were relaxed then.”

Mark muses when asked what the future has in store for Anthony.

“Where Anthony is now, he’s either going to fix what he’s doing and get out of it, or he’s going to sink right into it,” he says. “It is depending on whether he wants power, or whether he wants a calm. easy life.

Mark trains in martial arts in his spare time

“You have to remember he is standing around all these really powerful men like Bren and Jimmy and Viking, really masculine men.

“He kind of sees that as a power. Whenever you are with somebody who’s a lot older than you kind of want to impress them a little, that’s how he feels.

“So, to see where he progresses, is he can go either way. You just hope that he stands out and he becomes good, you don’t want him to go down a bad path.”

Mark was initially raised in Clondalkin in west Dublin before moving with his family to Longwood, Co Meath at the age of 10.

His dad Mark is a company warehouse manager, while his mum Sylvia works in a crèche. He has three sisters, Lauren (30), Clodagh (24) and Kara (11).

“We moved for a better quality of life,” he say

“Longwood is a lovely place, two shops and maybe four pubs. When I’m filming I go back and stay in Clondalkin.”

It was while he was in sixth class at primary school that his teacher Miss Cockburn recognised he had some potential in drama.

“She said to my mam and dad ‘he loves acting’,” he recalls.

“I used to film films in my back garden and she found out about that.

“We had a drama class in the school and she said to my parents to put me into acting as I seemed to like it, being different characters and seeing how far they could go.

“My parents were saying ‘yeah, he’s definitely a messer, he acts the maggot more than anything’”.

Mark has a girlfriend of five years, Megan Jones, who wants to be a primary school teacher.

“We spend most of our time together,” adds Mark, who owns two dogs, a pug and an Alaskan malamute.

Mark as Anthony with Clare Dunne as Amanda in Kin

“I also love jujitsu. I’ve been training in martial arts since I was four. I started in taekwondo. Then I moved on to doing boxing and kickboxing, I was at that for about eight years.

Recognised

“I train with Paddy Houlihan in his gym in Tallaght.”

He is amazed at the reaction playing Anthony in Kin has elicited.

“I’d be walking through town and I’d get recognised a lot and stopped for people to take pictures,” he smiles.

“Me maybe two years ago would never have got stopped for a picture and now I’m getting stopped nearly every time I go out somewhere.

“I got to do my first handwritten autograph lately, I was going ‘oh God how do I write this’,” he laughs.

“I get a lot of people who’ve now also noticed me in Fair City lately, saying ‘Oh I seen you on Fair City, and then I seen you in Kin’.

“It’s kinda nice to get the recognition, especially for two top rated shows.

“My parents love watching the shows; they love them even if I’m not in them. They usually come over on Sundays and watch them with me.”

Mark says he let his hair grow out for his Fair City role but in real life he has thankfully had little experience of crime.

“I have never really experience true crime. I have never seen violence,” he admits.

“I can always count myself lucky in that I have never seen true violence. I have seen an odd fight in town or something, but never true violence.

“I have seen drugs in pubs, which is notorious now.

“When you go out for a drink — although I prefer a Coke Zero than a pint to be fair — you see the odd bit of drugs, but once you keep to yourself, I think the world is pretty safe.”