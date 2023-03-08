X Factor star Mary Byrne ‘thanking God’ after surviving terrifying bus crash

The Dubliner was left with neck and back injuries after the coach she was travelling in crashed into a truck last week.

Former X Factor star Mary Byrne has said she’s going to “take a little time out” from performing after she was involved in a horrifying bus crash in the UK.

The Dubliner, who was a finalist on the seventh series of the show alongside One Direction back in 2010, was left with neck and back injuries after the coach she was travelling in with her Menopause the Musical 2 castmates crashed into a truck last week.

Their bus collided with a truck that had swerved on the road and hit his brakes abruptly after hitting a deer.

After describing the incident as “most frightening thing” that has ever happened to her, Mary thanked her fans for their support in a social media update this week.

She wrote: “Thank you so much everyone for all the texts and messages and well wishes. I’m recovering and just thanking God that we all walked away. I’m going to take a little time out and then look forward to getting back to the amazing tour of Menopause the Musical 2. Love and hugs Mary xx”.

Fans flooded the comments section with even more well wishes for the Ballyfermot woman, with one person writing: “Omg Mary, so glad your (sic) ok. Wishing you nothing but positivity sending you big hugs and a speedy return to what you were born to do girl”.

Another said: “You poor pet - an awful experience for you and wishing you a speedy recovery!! Take great care of yourself”.

While a third added: “Omg Mary I am so sorry to hear what happened. Thank god you are okay. Wishing you a speedy recovery”.

Recalling the terrifying moment, Mary said she was “so lucky” that she had her seatbelt on when the crash happened.

“The poor guy driving the lorry in front, a deer ran out in front of him and he swerved but ended up killing the deer and jamming on his brakes,” she told The Irish Sun.

"We went right into the back of him. The whole front of our bus was wrecked, the engine was destroyed.

“It was like an explosion. That’s what it sounded like. All I could see was people being thrown from one end of the bus to the other.

“Some of them had seat belts on, but some of them hadn’t. I was so lucky I had mine on — this is the most frightening thing that has ever happened to me.”

The 63-year-old was taken to hospital with “sprains and bruises” as well as “tissue damage” to her back and neck.

And while her injuries weren’t critical, she is still mentally recovering from the collision.

“It wasn’t until I got to the hospital I got a pain in my arm, that’s when I was brought into x-ray. My arm is very bad. I have tissue damage to my back and neck.

“I’m still very emotional now, I keep bursting into tears. I don’t know why. I’m so, so grateful I’m alive.

“A policeman who turned up told me I was so lucky; he attended another crash where everyone died. We were blessed.

“I’m a bit scared at the moment. I hope the tour can continue. We need to get back on the road, so I can get over this. It won’t make me stop.”

Meanwhile, Menopause the Musical 2 showrunners announced last week that four shows would be postponed following the crash,

In a statement, they said that shows scheduled for Friday, March 3, Saturday, March 4, Sunday March 5, and Tuesday, March 7, would be going ahead in April instead.

"Several of the Menopause the Musical 2 shows have been reschedule due to a road traffic accident involving the cast…We apologise for any inconvenience,” the post read.